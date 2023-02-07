Sheriff' Office Chase
Buy Now

This screenshot taken from a video posted on Facebook by the Glynn County Sheriff's Office shows the moment when a deputy performed a PIT maneuver to end the chase and arrest William Curtis Music Jr.

 Screenshot from Glynn County Sheriff's Office video

A missing man who became wanted by police could not elude law enforcement a second time within a week Saturday, according to the Glynn County Sheriff’s Office.

William Curtis Music Jr., 47, of Brunswick, was arrested at around 2 a.m. Saturday after allegedly leading deputies on a chase through city streets and out to U.S. 17 where the pursuit ended after a deputy performed a PIT maneuver, prompting a crash.

More from this section

City takes aim at illegal trash disposal

City takes aim at illegal trash disposal

It’s a problem all over the county and not uncommon across the country, but City Manager Regina McDuffie hopes to appeal to Brunswick residents to keep the city clean by not disposing of their trash on the sidewalks and medians.

Mended Hearts chapter being established locally

Mended Hearts chapter being established locally

Southeast Georgia Health System is launching a local community chapter of Mended Hearts International (MHI), the largest peer-to-peer cardiovascular patient support network that provides education, support and hope to all types of cardiovascular patients and their caregivers.