More people of all ages are getting sick with the omicron variant of COVID-19 across Georgia, including children.
But one age group is getting hit the hardest, says Ginger Heidel, risk communicator for the eight-county Coastal Health District.
The district includes Glynn, Camden and McIntosh counties.
“Currently, the highest infection rates in Georgia are in our 18-34-year-old population,” Heidel said. “Their transmission rates are almost twice as high as our population under age 10.”
Data from the Georgia Department of Public Health underscores the lopsided statistic. In one week’s time, from Jan. 3 to Jan. 16, 6,436 people in the 18-34 age range were infected by omicron.
In comparison, 3,441 children in the 0-10 age bracket were infected with the newest variant.
During the same time period one year ago, 711 children from ages 0 to 10 and 2,740 adults in the 18 to 34 age group tested positive for the coronovirus.
That young children are being infected at an alarming rate is a concern to health officials.
“Although children do not account for the largest rates of transmission, there are certainly many of them becoming infected and potentially spreading the virus at school and at home,” Heidel said. “That’s another important reason everyone age 5 and older should be vaccinated, to help slow the spread throughout the community.”
Vaccination rates in Glynn and Camden counties have changed very little since the omicron outbreak. As of Tuesday, 51.3% of the population in Glynn County had received the vaccine.
The percentage of vaccinated residents in Camden County was lower at 39.7%, according to the daily dashboard available online via Southeast Georgia Health System.
The number of COVID patients requiring hospitalization remains high at the health system’s two hospitals — 73 at the hospital in Brunswick and 13 at the hospital in St. Marys as of Tuesday.
Symptoms of omicron include cough, fever and fatigue.
The total death toll since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic stood at 317 in Glynn County, 84 in Camden County and 31 in McIntosh County Tuesday.