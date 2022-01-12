The death toll in Glynn County attributed to COVID-19 rose to 309 on Monday, an increase of two since the start of the omicron surge in the Golden Isles.
The toll is rising as the patient caseload at the Southeast Georgia Health System hospitals in Glynn and Camden counties spirals upward.
As of Monday, 33 COVID patients were receiving treatment at the Brunswick hospital and seven at the St. Marys hospital.
It is the same throughout the eight-county Coastal Health District, says Ginger Heidel, district risk communicator. In addition to Glynn and Camden counties, the district includes McIntosh, Chatham, Liberty, Long, Bryan and Effingham counties.
“Our infection rates are soaring, but it’s not too late to get vaccinated,” Heidel said. “COVID-19 vaccines are the most effective tool in our toolbox to protect ourselves and our communities from illness, to keep our hospitals operating smoothly and to keep our economy running.”
She said the omicron variant is responsible for record-breaking case counts in Georgia and elsewhere in the nation.
“While no vaccine is 100% effective at stopping transmission, the COVID-19 vaccines are very good at protecting you against severe illness, hospitalization and death,” Heidel said.
People should not be lulled into a false sense of security with reports of mild symptoms with the latest variant.
“While some preliminary research indicates that the omicron variant may cause less severe illness than previous variants, we are still seeing our hospitalizations climb,” Heidel said. “Getting sick with COVID-19, even the omicron variant, can cause severe illness or death, and we can’t reliably predict who will have mild or severe illness.
“Also, if you get sick, you can spread COVID-19 to others. You can also continue to have long-term health issues after COVID-19 infection, even if you have mild or no symptoms.”
While the number of people seeking to be tested for the virus is up substantially, the number lining up for vaccine remains low in Glynn and is practically stagnant in Camden, according to the health system’s most recent COVID dashboard. The vaccinated portion of Glynn’s population is around 51.9%. Camden’s rate is 39.4%.
Vaccines are available at county health departments for those 5 years of age and older. Those with questions should talk to their primary health provider.
“Some people may think their best opportunity for immunity is through infection rather than vaccination,” Heidel said. “However, getting a COVID-19 vaccination is a safer way to build protection than getting infected with the actual virus. With vaccination, you can build antibodies to fight the virus without risking illness.”
There are other benefits of the vaccine.
“Your likelihood of spreading COVID-19 to those around you is lower if you’re vaccinated,” Heidel said. “Another important consideration is that as long as COVID-19 spreads, new variants are expected to occur. The best way to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and end this pandemic is to get vaccinated and boosted.”
As long as COVID-19 continues to spread, new variants will likely occur, she said.
“Increased vaccination rates around the world will decrease the likelihood that the coronavirus will mutate into other dangerous variants,” Heidel said.
Some 1.35 million cases of COVID were reported nationwide Monday.