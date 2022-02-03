Deaths attributed to COVID-19 are on the rise once again in the Golden Isles, but this time it is the result of the omicron variant.
Since omicron began adding patients to hospital rosters, 17 people have died in this county alone. That raises Glynn County’s COVID-19 death toll from 306 to 323 as of Tuesday.
It’s the same throughout the eight-county Coastal Health District, which includes Glynn, Camden and McIntosh counties.
“We are beginning to see an increase in COVID deaths throughout the district and the state, which is typical of the COVID-19 cycle during a surge,” said Ginger Heidel, district risk communicator. “First we’ll see an increase in cases, and then a couple of weeks later, an increase in hospitalizations. Then, even if case numbers are falling, we’ll begin to see an increase in deaths as some of the people who were infected and hospitalized eventually pass away from COVID complications.”
She said the cycle is occurring now, even though omicron is generally a milder version of the virus that causes COVID-19.
“Just because it may be milder in most people doesn’t mean it won’t cause severe illness in some,” she said. “However, if you compare our rise in cases to the current rise in deaths, you’ll see that overall the death rate is lower with omicron.”
A graph of the daily average of new cases in Glynn County since the beginning of the pandemic shows the omicron surge was higher than any previous wave, producing record-breaking case numbers.
“But if we look at death rates for that same period, you can see that while there has been an increase in deaths recently, the rates are not as high as they were during the last Delta peak,” Heidel said. “So even though more people have been infected, not as many have passed away.”
Fifty-six passed in Glynn County during the delta surge.
“Back in August, Glynn County was averaging four deaths per day during the delta surge,” Heidel said. “With omicron, so far our highest average in Glynn County has been one death per day.”
The number of patients hospitalized in Southeast Georgia Health System’s hospital in Brunswick with COVID totaled 72 on Tuesday. There were 13 in the health system’s hospital in St. Marys.
“While it’s certainly good news that the death rate with omicron is, for now, less than the delta wave, it’s still tragic to see so many lives lost,” Heidel said. “The latest research shows that full vaccination, followed by a booster shot when you’re eligible, offers very strong protection against severe illness and death from COVID-19.
“Vaccination is also our best chance at reducing the risk of future mutations of the virus, so we continue to urge everyone age 5 and older to get up to date on COVID vaccinations. The vaccines are free, they’re safe and they’re effective at saving lives.”
The percentage of the population vaccinated in the two most populated counties in the tri-county area have remained virtually the same for weeks.
Southeast Georgia Health System reported a 51.4% vaccination rate in Glynn County and 39.8% in Camden County. Neither percentage includes the percentage of the population receiving a booster shot.
Regardless of vaccination status, the Centers for Disease Control continues to recommend wearing a mask when out in public, avoiding large crowds when possible, and exercising other basic safety steps like washing hands and social distancing.