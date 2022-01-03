An increased number of patients are testing positive for COVID-19 at Southeast Georgia Health System after a lull of several months, but their symptoms are less severe.
So far, that is, notes Michael Scherneck, president and CEO of the health system, in comparison to the delta surge of severely sick patients who filled hospital beds in August and September.
“However, as evidenced worldwide, it appears that the omicron variant is more easily transmitted, particularly within households,” Scherneck added. “So it is not surprising to see an increase in the number of individuals that test positive for COVID.”
The latest COVID activity appears to involve the omicron variant, he said.
As of Thursday, the health system’s most recent online dashboard update, the Brunswick hospital was treating 14 COVID patients. The hospital in St. Marys was treating only one.
Residents can help prevent the variant from tying up hospital staff.
“Although less severe, the impact on our outpatient services created by those concerned about their COVID status, including those simply seeking COVID testing, has been significant,” Scherneck said. “We are encouraging everyone to consider their level of urgency when seeking medical attention for COVID-19 symptoms.
“If symptoms are mild to moderate or if you just wish to be tested because you’ve been exposed, please do not look to the Emergency Care Center for that purpose. Home testing kits are available at retail outlets, or you can take advantage of the drive-thru testing site.”
He said it is important that health care providers are available to provide medical attention to those who have severe symptoms and for other medical emergencies.
The health system also is seeing a number of individuals who are seeking monoclonal antibody treatments for COVID, Scherneck said.
“Unfortunately, the effectiveness of Regeneron against omicron does not initially appear to be as strong as against delta,” Scherneck said. “Because we have limited supplies of Regeneron, we must allocate supplies to the patients who are at highest risk of being hospitalized.”
Scherneck continues to advise the public to take steps to protect against COVID.
“While generally the omicron variant symptoms appear to be less significant, the fact that it is more easily transmitted gives us pause for concern,” Scherneck said. “We are hopeful that this variant will run its course through our community swiftly as it appears to have done in those areas where it was first identified.
“But the simple reality is that the course that the COVID-19 pandemic has taken has been unpredictable and that remains to be the case almost two years into the pandemic. With that having been said, we remain of the mindset that prevention is still the best option: Get vaccinated, get boosted, wash your hands frequently, social distance and wear a mask in public indoor settings in areas of substantial and high community transmission.”
Vaccinations are available for those 5 years of age and up. To sign up online for vaccine shots, go to SGHS.org/COVID19-Vaccine or call the Glynn County Health Department.
As of Thursday, 50.7% of Glynn County’s population had been vaccinated vs. 39.2% in Camden County.
“The good news is that vaccination and boosters still appear to be the most effective weapon against significant illness from omicron,” Scherneck said.
Public school systems across the state are reacting to the latest flare up of COVID.
Atlanta schools are switching to virtual learning. Others are requiring students, teachers and employees to wear masks.