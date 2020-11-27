In hopes of removing at least one concern from some local families’ list of worries, the local chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc., purchased and distributed Thanksgiving meals this week to those most in need.
The Lamba Tau chapter of Omega Psi Phi — an intercollegiate, international historically African American Greek-letter fraternity — partnered with Coastal Georgia Area Community Action Authority for the food giveaway. They hosted a drive-thru event Monday to provide 10 boxes of food to 10 local families, who were identified by Community Action staff as being in need of support this year.
Because of the pandemic, many local families are especially burdened right now to make ends meet and to cover the additional cost of the holidays. Rent and bill payments and job loss concerns top the list for many, said Liza Carr, a family service worker with Community Action.
“They’re definitely concerned, especially with the employment,” she said. “Employment has been a big issue, maintaining employment. They’re concerned that they won’t be able to pay their rent.”
Despite the widespread worry, though, many community groups have risen to the occasion to offer assistance.
“The Glynn County community has really come together, especially with the need for food,” said Nina Bryant-Hunter, early childhood education division director for Community Action. “To really see the community coming together, like for the Omegas to reach out to Mrs. (Tres) Hamilton (CEO of Community Action) and say, ‘Hey, do you have a need?’ that’s a good thing for Glynn County.”
The Omega Psi Phi chapter has an ongoing partnership with the agency, said local chapter president Kregg Richardson.
“We’ve adopted a Head Start class, and we work with the CAYLI program on a consistent basis,” he said. “We saw an opportunity to get some food, and we wanted to donate to the families.”
Keith Reddings, state representative for the Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc., said each box included enough food to feed five or six people a meal of turkey, dressing, mashed potatoes, green beans and corn.
With many out of work right now, Richardson said the chapter recognized that many could go without a Thanksgiving meal this year.
“With the pandemic going on, a lot of families, the guardians — the mother, father — aren’t working and are struggling to provide a meal, so we just wanted to be able to make sure during this season that you can have a real meal and enjoy it and not worry about where the next meal’s going to come from for Thanksgiving,” he said. “We tried to provide enough for a couple days of food.”
Many may keep their struggles silent, Bryant-Hunter said, but kind gestures from the community can transform a family’s holiday this year.
“With this pandemic it’s been a struggle for our families,” she said. “And I think this will free them up from having to purchase items for the Thanksgiving holiday and not put a damper on their spirits during this time, to let them know that there are still organizations out here that care about them and their families … There’s a lot that impacts individuals that we really don’t know, because some people are silent about what they’re going through.”