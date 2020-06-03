The local chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc., plans to make sure the community doesn’t forget the name Ahmaud Arbery by continuing to offer support for his family and calling for justice.
The Lambda Tau chapter of Omega Psi Phi, an intercollegiate, international historically African American Greek-letter fraternity, has taken several steps already to keep a focus on Arbery’s shooting death, which occurred Feb. 23. Former Glynn County police officer Greg McMichael, 64, and his son Travis McMichael, 34, have been charged with felony murder and aggravated assault. William “Roddie” Bryan Jr., 50, has been charged with felony murder and criminal attempt to commit false imprisonment.
“There are a lot of things that are happening across this country, and my plan and many others’ is that Ahmaud Arbery’s name lives on,” said Zerik Samples, a Lambda Tau chapter member. “… On behalf of Omega Psi Phi, we want to make sure that this isn’t something that is taken lightly. We have to do something.”
Keith Reddings, a Glynn County resident who serves as the fraternity’s state representative, shared the plans for this mission during a rally for Arbery on May 23. Members of the fraternity, clad in matching suits and ties, led a march from the historic Risley campus on Albany Street in Brunswick to Selden Park, where several speakers addressed the crowd of more than 200, Samples said.
“Today is not about the fight for justice. Today is about Ahmaud,” Reddings said. “There have been several marches, rallies, caravans, etc. that have all in some form demanded justice for Ahmaud. The brothers of Omega Psi Phi, led by the local chapter, Lambda Tau, want to change the pace just a little … Just for today, we want to remember and honor the life and the man that was Ahmaud Arbery.”
Reddings asked the crowd that day to think about Arbery’s life in Glynn County — the trips to the beach he took with family, the time spent with friends at Brunswick High School and other experiences shared by those who grow up in this community. Arbery was robbed of the next chapter in his life, Redding said, and for that reason the fraternity demands justice.
Omega Psi Phi is partnering with Community First Planning Commission, a network of local pastors and vital stakeholders in the community, to put out a calendar of virtual and in-person events, Samples said.
“We wanted to continue to allow his name to continue to be heard, week after week, month after month, until justice is heard,” Samples said.
Coastal Georgia Area Community Action Authority also recently partnered with the Boys & Girls Club of Dane County, Wisc., to raise money for a scholarship in Arbery’s name. The first recipient of the scholarship is his sister, Jasmine Arbery, who is studying to earn her master’s degree in clinical mental health counseling.
“We stand with the family and we stand with justice for Ahmaud Arbery,” Samples said.