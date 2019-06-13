Old Post Road between 82 and 32 closed to through traffic
Starting Wednesday, Glynn County is closing Old Post Road to through traffic from U.S. Highway 82 to Ga. Highway 32.
During the closure, county public works employees will replace failing drainage culverts near the railroad tracks, according to a news release from the county.
Residents will still have access but all through traffic must along Browntown Road for the duration of the closure.
For more information, please call the county’s customer service line at 912-554-7111.