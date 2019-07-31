Old Jesup Road closure, school zone warning light tests planned for this week
Old Jesup Road will be closed between Scranton Road and Walker Road Thursday while workers with Glynn County Public Works install new traffic light sensors at the two intersections.
Larry Little, Public Works’ traffic safety division manager, said the new sensors will improve traffic flow, especially with school getting back into session soon.
The following day, Little said the county will be testing the flashing school zone lights on U.S. Highway 341 in the morning and evening. School zone lights throughout the rest of the county will be tested on Aug. 7.
For more information, call Public Works at 912-554-7746.
— The Brunswick News