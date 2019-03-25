It is a classic line from a 1980s movie, but a somewhat cryptic message for the marquee out in front of the former Dairy Queen building on St. Simons Island.
“Stay Gold Ponyboy,” the sign read Monday at 501 Mallery St., an obvious reference to the climactic quote from 1983’s “The Outsiders.”
“Somebody messed up and gave Southern Soul a letter board,” joked Griffin Bufkin, co-owner of the famous island barbecue joint. “So we’re just having some fun with it.”
Translated, this means that burgers, fries and shakes will soon be served again at the building that housed a Dairy Queen for years and a Tastee-Freez for still more years before that. Frosty’s Griddle and Shake is a new venture for Bufkin and partner Harrison Sapp, whose rustic restaurant in the roundabout has put St. Simons Island on the national barbecue map for all things ribs, chicken and brisket.
Frosty’s could be open as early as May, featuring hamburgers, fries, milkshakes and the like, Bufkin said. The new burger joint’s name is a nod to the late Forrest “Frosty” Barefoot, Bufkin and Sapp’s beloved former landlord at Southern Soul Barbeque, 2020 Demere Road. The pair recently picked up the lease on the old Dairy Queen, which closed in 2018 after years of serving old school burger-joint fare to loyal customers. A Tastee Freez occupied the site just up the road from the Pier Village shopping district for years before that.
“We’re going to go in and do a small-town classic burger joint,” Bufkin said. “Cheese burgers, chili dogs, onion rings, soft-serve ice cream and shakes. Basically, we’re taking it back to the Tastee Freez.”
Spearheading this new venture will be Southern Soul Chef John Helfrich, who is working on a menu that will might also include a shrimp basket, fried chicken and corndogs, Bufkin said. With an eclectic soundtrack and maybe some pinball and Mrs. Pacman machines in the mix, Frosty’s hopes to cater to everyone from the afternoon youth sports crowd to the after hours grownup crew, he said.
“We’re going to have fun with it,” he said. “We’re going to host birthday parties, sponsor a team at the (Mallery Park) ball fields and have ice cream after the games. And we’re going to try to stay open late too.”
In the meantime, Southern Soul’s big red food truck will be serving out front, Tuesdays through Saturdays, while renovations on the building continue. And, of course, keep your eyes peeled for more mysterious messages on the marquee. Previous entries have included burger-centric references such as, “Mind If I Have Some of Your Tasty Beverage to Wash This Down With,” a Samuel L. Jackson quote from 1994’s Pulp Fiction. Also, there was, “My Milkshake Brings All the Boys to the Yard,” a line from the Kelis hip-hop song, Milkshake.
“That’s what happens when you give the Southern Soul boys a letter board,” Bufkin said. “But the key words are, classic small-town burger.”