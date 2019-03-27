Old Ford building has new owners

Another historically significant vacant building in Brunswick has been purchased as the result of the growing confidence in the future of the city’s downtown business district.
Courtney Prince, one of the new owners of the old Gould Ford dealership building at 1608 Newcastle St., said definitive plans to develop the two-story, 24,000-square-foot building haven’t been finalized but she envisions a combination of uses.
Prince was living in New York City until a year ago when her parents convinced her to spend some time in Brunswick. She attended a First Friday event and believed the downtown business district has untapped potential.
“I was really impressed,” she said. “We felt like Brunswick was where we wanted to invest our time.”
She and family members considered opening an art gallery in the historic building, constructed in 1925, but they are now leaning toward a variety of uses. Part of the first floor will likely be dedicated to office space, and the second floor will include apartments and more office space.
“It’s such a great building. We fell in love with it,” she said.
Rumors have circulated that part of the building on the first floor will be renovated into a bowling alley or bocce ball court, but Prince said a use for the large open area that was once the dealership showroom is still being considered. Another option would be to open a restaurant in that part of the building, she said.
“What I’d like to know is what the community thinks,” Prince said. “Whatever goes in, we’d like it to last. The goal is to be immeshed in the community. We want to get involved in the community to learn what makes the most sense.”
Structurally, the building is sound, with a solid metal roof and little work inside required to open office space on the first floor. Prince said the office spaces will be leased sometime this year after renovations are completed. And, there is plenty of parking behind the building.
A long, wide staircase lined with planters leads to the wide-open second floor.
Most of the upstairs area is a blank slate waiting for a drop ceiling, walls and utilities to transform it into four upscale apartments, with additional offices on the other side of the building. An industrial strength elevator will make it convenient when new residents move into apartments.
“We want it to last and benefit the community,” Prince said. “I see the potential. We just have to get involved.”