Anyone in the market for an old dump truck, street sweeper, trailer, van or pickup may soon be in luck.
Brunswick City Engineer Garrow Alberson will recommend to the city commission at its Wednesday meeting that it allow the sell of surplus equipment.
Some of the vehicles, such as one of two Tymco street sweepers, have logged less than 26,000 miles. Others, such as a 2001 GMC van, have racked up more than 205,000 miles on the odometer.
The city finance committee recommends the commission sell the surplus vehicles and equipment and sell for scrap what cannot be sold at auction.
Alberson will also make a recommendation to pave 9,075 linear feet of new sidewalks in low-income areas of the city.
Approved by the finance committee, the paving would be done on one side of the streets targeted for paving. The segments proposed are:
• Gordon Street from L Street t o O Street
• O Street from Union Street to Amherst Street
• Union Street from R Street to S Street
• Q Street from Reynolds Street to Ellis Street
• R Street from Reynolds Street to Ellis Street
• Ellis Street from O Street to T Street
• Wolfe Street from J Street to N Street
Only one company, Swindell Construction Co., submitted a bid. The finance committee is recommending commissioners accept the bid of more than $476,000 because it is close to the estimate by the engineer who designed the project.
Commissioners will consider a proposed agreement with the Board of Regents of the state’s university system on behalf of the College of Coastal Georgia.
The agreement would enable the college to join Brunswick and Glynn County’s joint public safety communications department for radio coverage for public safety.
The college will be responsible for the cost of buying, maintaining and replacing approved communications equipment. And it cannot result in additional costs to the department.
Ryan Moore, president and CEO of Golden Isles Development Authority, will make a presentation about the authority’s progress and upcoming initiatives to open the meeting. Susan Bates, owner of Tipsy McSway’s, also will address commissioners regarding outdoor entertainment in downtown Brunswick.