A well established Brunswick funeral home has new owners and a new name.
The Hall Jones and Brown Funeral Home has been renamed Martin’s Funeral Home by the new owners, Deborah Martin and her husband John Martin.
Deborah Martin said opening earlier this year what is essentially a new business at an old location was challenging because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Martin said there would have been a lot more in-person marketing to let the public know their range of services if not for the pandemic. She does not assume the same clientele that was loyal to the previous owners does not know what the expect from the new owners.
“It has made it more difficult for us,” Martin said. “We’re trying to let the community know the services we offer.”
Martin said she realizes there was a high level of trust with the previous owners, who operated from the same location since 2001, and about 30 years at an earlier location. It’s their goal to establish the same level of trust in the community at one of the most painful times for a family — the loss of a loved one.
The biggest ongoing challenge is trying to help people who have lost loved ones and their jobs at the same time.
The most unique services is a horse and carriage funeral service, where two family members can ride with their loved one to the cemetery. Martin said the horse-drawn carriage costs more, but it has quickly become one of the most popular options.
As for the slower ride to the cemetery, Martin said the police escorts have been “excellent, without it being bothersome.”
The special service has also attracted large crowds trying to get a glimpse of what was once a common sight at a funeral.
“It’s so special to family members,” she said. “For those who can afford it, they want the horse and carriage.”