Okefenokee wildfire 100 percent contained

A wildfire that consumed 185 acres in the Okefenokee National Wildlife Refuge since May 19 is now considered 100 percent contained.

The designation means officials have confidence fire progression has ceased, and there will be no additional growth.

Fire crews will continue to monitor the area until significant rain falls on the area, which still has smoldering hot spots.

But firefighters may soon have to focus their attention on another area of the 402,000-acre swamp. A lightning strike was reported Monday night on the northwest side of the refuge and has burned 7.5 acres.

A morning flight Tuesday over the new fire, located about one-fifth of a mile from the refuge boundary, showed no open flames and only minor interior smoke.

The area is not accessible by road, so the new fire will be monitored by aircraft.

A Type III helicopter will be used if any suppression is needed.

A burn ban on campfires and charcoal grills remains in effect in the refuge and Stephen C. Foster State Park, but all entrances and concessions are open for business.

