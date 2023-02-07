Hitching the Okefenokee to a global designation via UNESCO has been a goal of the Okefenokee Swamp Park in Waycross and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.
In June 2022, the private/public organizations partnered to seek World Heritage Site status from the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization.
Kim Bednarek, executive director of the Okefenokee Swamp Park, welcomes support of the designation by a bipartisan Georgia congressional delegation led by U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff, D-Ga., and U.S. Rep. Buddy Carter, R-1.
The group of lawmakers addressed a letter Feb. 1 to Shannon Estenoz, assistant secretary for Fish and Wildlife and Parks, Department of the Interior, requesting the designation.
“This designation will provide international recognition to the Okefenokee’s cultural and natural heritage, showcase its outstanding value to humanity and emphasize the importance of preserving the Okefenokee’s natural wonder,” Bednarek said.
“We look forward to continuing to work with Georgia leaders, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, and all our partners to achieve this milestone for one of the world’s most treasured resources.”
Protecting the Okefenokee from future mining requests is one of the objectives of World Heritage Site inclusion. A current permit request from an Alabama company to mine an area outside of the swamp would not be affected by the designation.
Supporters emphasize that authority over the swamp would remain as it is today.
According to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, “World Heritage status may result in increased global visibility and potential growth in sustainable tourism, with related economic benefits for the regional community.” However, it added, World Heritage status does not involve any delegation of rights or jurisdiction over a site.
If a site is one day deemed to no longer be sufficiently protected or authentic, UNESCO will simply delist the site, according to the Fish and Wildlife Service.
“If inscribed, Okefenokee NWR would be the first site entirely managed by the National Wildlife Refuge System and the first natural site of its kind to be recognized as a World Heritage Site,” Southeast Regional Director Leopoldo Miranda-Castro of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service stated in June.
Hundreds of sites around the world are listed as Heritage Sites, about 24 of which are in the U.S., including Yellowstone National Park, the Grand Canyon, the Everglades and Great Smoky Mountains.
The Okefenokee refuge was placed on the U.S. World Heritage Tentative List in 2008 and recommended for World Heritage Site designation.
The Okefenokee National Wildlife Refuge and the Okefenokee swamp make up a vast wetland that covers over 680 square miles in the southeast corner of Georgia and northeast Florida. More than 93% of the Okefenokee swamp is managed by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.