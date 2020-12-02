Changes to the Navigable Waters Protection Rule could enable Twin Pines Minerals to begin mining near the Okefenokee National Wildlife Refuge without need for federal oversight.
The changes made last summer could enable Twin Pines to mine on a smaller footprint — 376 acres — than the original 1,200 acres proposed in an early application with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. The Corps will have no say under the new regulations.
Josh Marks, an Atlanta lawyer and a former Sierra Club campaign coordinator who helped defeat an effort by DuPont to mine next to the swamp, said it is now up to the state Environmental Protection Division to decide whether to award a mining permit and permits to withdraw groundwater and discharge pollutants to the air and surface water.
Marks said it’s unclear how state regulators will vote.
“There is enormous public opposition to the mine, which is currently being directed to Gov. (Brian) Kemp,” he said. “We are hopeful that Gov. Kemp will listen to the public and direct EPD to reject the permit applications and protect the swamp.”
Marks said more than 60,000 comments were submitted to the Corps in opposition to the mining proposal. He also criticized Twin Pines for initially misrepresenting control of land it did not own when it applied for permits with the Corps and EPD, forcing the company to revise its applications. He also criticized the company for what he described as widespread environmental violations at its affiliate biomass operations in Northeast Georgia, which included a massive fish kill.
Despite the promise of hundreds of jobs, Marks said Charlton County residents should be wary of the risks the proposed mining project poses to the swamp and the local economy. The Okefenokee attracts more than 600,000 visitors a year.
“In short, with a history of fraudulent behavior and environmental violations, Twin Pines simply can’t be trusted, especially next to a world-class resource like the Okefenokee,” Marks said. “Once folks in Charlton County are made aware of these problems, we hope they will join us in saying that Twin Pines simply presents too big a risk and help convince Gov. Kemp and EPD to just say no to the mine.”
Another concern is future plans if Twin Pines is granted a permit to mine. Marks said the company has identified a 12,000-acre study area that it hopes to mine over time, and it has expressed interest in acquiring timber land nearby.
“The worst-case scenario is that the mining project could expand to 30,000 acres along much of the southeastern boundary of the swamp, which would be disastrous,” he said.
The big concern is mining and groundwater withdrawal could at best lower the water level and at worst partially drain the swamp, damaging wildlife habitat, increasing the intensity of wildfires, pollution of creeks, wetlands and rivers and impact tourism.
“This is not just the conservation community expressing these concerns,” Marks said. “U.S. Fish & Wildlife and Georgia EPD have also expressed grave concerns about this project.”