FARGO — The Georgia Board of Natural Resources met Tuesday near the edge of the Okefenokee National Wildlife Refuge in Fargo to discuss land acquisitions, donations and easements.

Missing on the agenda was the topic many from across the state made the trek to Fargo to hear — the proposed mining project by Twin Pines Minerals near the world-famous swamp.

