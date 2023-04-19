The Okefenokee Swamp has made the Top 10 list of America’s most endangered rivers by American Rivers.
The Okefenokee is on the list for the second time since 2020 because of a heavy mineral mining proposal near the southern boundary of the swamp.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We hope you've enjoyed your 3 free articles this month.Subscribe today to gain FULL ACCESS to our online content.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
The Okefenokee Swamp has made the Top 10 list of America’s most endangered rivers by American Rivers.
The Okefenokee is on the list for the second time since 2020 because of a heavy mineral mining proposal near the southern boundary of the swamp.
American Rivers has called on the Georgia Environmental Protection Division to deny the mining permits “in order to preserve clean water, wildlife habitat and natural and cultural heritage.” The organization is also asking for the Army Corps of Engineers to re-engage as the authority over permitting decisions for the proposed mine.
“Some places are simply too special and should be off-limits to pollution and harmful development,” said Ben Emanuel, Southeast conservation director with American Rivers. “The Okefenokee Swamp is one of those places. The state of Georgia must do the right thing and stop the mine that would devastate the clean water and wildlife habitat of this national treasure.”
The annual America’s Most Endangered Rivers report is a list of rivers at a crossroads, where key decisions in the coming months will determine their fates. Over the years, the report has helped spur many successes including the removal of outdated dams, the protection of rivers with wild and scenic designations, and the prevention of harmful development and pollution.
Mining by Alabama-based Twin Pines Minerals would result in permanent and unacceptable damage to the wildlife refuge, nearly a half million acres in size and home to alligators, bears, birds, carnivorous plants and threatened and endangered species, the organization said.
Independent hydrologists predict the mine will lower water levels in the swamp by pumping millions of gallons of water from the aquifer that underlies the swamp and by altering the hydrology of Trail Ridge, a sandy rise that helps keep water in the swamp. Lower water levels could lead to more wildfires in the swamp, scientists say.
“People across the state and nation, including Interior Secretary Deb Haaland, have called on Georgia’s leaders to stop this mine,” said Rena Peck, Executive Director of Georgia River Network. “The Okefenokee is an irreplaceable and one-of-a-kind wilderness; it should not be risked to obtain common minerals that can be more safely secured elsewhere.”
The Okefenokee is also considered part of the ancestral lands of the Muscogee (Creek) nation.
The Okefenokee National Wildlife Refuge is the largest national wildlife refuge in the eastern United States. It has an average of 600,000 visits annually, generating more than $50 million in local spending annually, an estimated 826 jobs and $17.5 million in employment income.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Production at the Pinova wood resin plant in Brunswick remained shut down Tuesday as environmental cleanup crews worked at the site of a massive weekend fire and the state fire marshal worked to investigate its cause.
Stepping into his first term representing the Third District in the Georgia Senate, Mike Hodges felt like he was more prepared for some parts of the job than others.
Eight sea turtles that were found cold-stunned on Cape Cod last winter swam free again Monday in the ocean off Jekyll Island after the Georgia Aquarium in Atlanta nursed them back to health.
History enthusiasts and others interested in Jekyll Island’s story are invited to step into the past at an upcoming event that will spotlight Mistletoe Cottage.
The Brunswick Fire Department remained on scene at Pinova on Monday and will likely stay through Tuesday to monitor for hotspots as environmental inspectors and fire investigators look into what caused a massive blaze Saturday at the wood resin manufacturing plant.
Five people have been arrested in connection with an ongoing investigation into the circumstances that led to 19-year-old Trent Lehrkamp being left at an emergency room barely breathing and with a blood alcohol level of .464, Glynn County Police said Monday.