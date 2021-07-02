The VB 10,000 crane vessel completed its cut of Section 3 from the shipwrecked Golden Ray in the St. Simons Sound at around daybreak Thursday, ending an eight-week ordeal stymied by dense steel brackets and a massive internal fire.
The cutting chain powered by the 255-foot-tall crane vessel broke through the top side of the half-submerged shipwreck around 6:15 a.m., said U.S. Coast Guardsman Michael Himes, spokesman for Unified Command. It marked the completion of the fifth and by far the most challenging separation since efforts began in November to cut the 656-foot-long overturned shipwreck into eight chunks for removal from the sound.
A significant amount of oil leaked from the shipwreck during subsequent actions Thursday morning, sending large fuel sheens speckled with oil globules into the inland waters as the Fourth of July weekend opens in the resort community. The salvage operation’s flotilla of cleanup teams is addressing the oil leak with oil-skimmer equipped vessels and absorbent boom, Himes said.
Workers also are using current busters, large V-shaped craft guided by vessels on either end that corral and collect floating oil, Himes said.
Section 3 is about 73 feet long and weighs an estimated 3,640 metric tons, Himes said. Its removal from the sound will leave about 225 feet of the shipwreck remaining in the waters between Jekyll and St. Simons Islands.
Salvors are now concentrating on removing sediment buildup and conducting other “weight shedding” measures before the VB 10,000 hoists Section 3 from the sound and places it on the broad deck of a dry dock barge. It will eventually be transferred to the dismantling site established by the operation on the East River, across from Bay Street in Brunswick.
With straps attaching the VB 10,000’s lifting blocks to the lifting lugs on the shipwreck, Section 3 was hoisted from the water after separation was achieved. The VB 10,000 then steered the section away from the remainder of the shipwreck. It was during the hoisting maneuver that oil began leaking from the shipwreck, Himes said.
Some of the oil was captured within the oil retention boom lining the surface of the 1-mile perimeter environmental protection barrier that surrounds the shipwreck, Himes said. The barrier has sturdy mesh netting below to capture vehicles and other large debris that shakes loose during salvage efforts.
Large sheens of fuel and oil globules, however, were sucked underneath the retention booms with Thursday’s swift incoming tides, spreading into the sound at large, Himes said.
“We’ve got a large amount of oil that discharged from the wreck while separating Section 3,” Himes said. “We’ve been observing and tracking and mitigating with our assets on the water. We had oil skimmers and absorbent boom and current busters pre-staged in case something like this happened. And, unfortunately, something happened. It is covering a large area in the vicinity of the wreck site, but our teams put their equipment to work right away.”
This is the latest of several large oil releases at the wreck site since cutting operations began in November.
Fletcher Sams of the Altamaha Riverkeeper is among the many environmental watchdogs monitoring the leak.
“Once again, we have a large unconfined release in the sound,” said Sams, executive director of the Altamaha Riverkeeper. “We understand that every asset that is available to Unified Command is attempting to contain the release before it impacts shorelines. We hope the resources available are enough.”
Anyone who detects suspected oil leaks from the shipwreck is asked to call 800-424-8802. Anyone who finds suspected shipwreck debris along the shorelines is asked to call 912-944-5620.
The Glynn County Health Department advises beachgoers who come in contact with oil globules to wash it off the skin with soap and water. The department said in an advisory early last month that “harsh detergents, solvents or other chemicals” are unnecessary and could be harmful.
It is likely to be several days before the VB 10,000 attempts to place Section 3 onto a barge for hauling away, Himes said. A Bearcat tugboat moved into position Thursday, spraying jets of water into the section to wash away accumulated sediment. Next, a crane with a claw-like attachment will begin plucking vehicles and mobile deck sections from Section 3.
“The weight shedding phase is important because any amount of vehicles and movable deck they can take out of there makes for a lighter lift, which makes for a safer lift,” Himes said.
When the time comes, a dry dock barge will slide between the VB 10,000’s twin hulls and Section 3 will be placed on its broad deck. It will be transported to the East River site.
This is the first of the shipwreck’s four middle sections. Salvors plan to dismantle these sections at the site in Brunswick.
The Golden Ray overturned on its port side Sept. 8, 2019, while heading out to sea with a cargo of 4,200 vehicles.
The bow (Section 1) was cut away during a three-week operation in November. Cutting on the stern (Section 8) section began Dec. 25 and was completed eight days later. Cutting began Jan. 27 on the engine section (Section 7), but salvors stopped Feb. 26 after numerous cutting chain breaks and other equipment failures. Salvors instead refocused the VB 10,000 on cutting Section 2 at the fore of the shipwreck. That section was cut away March 7-15.
The VB 10,000 resumed cutting on the steel reinforced engine section during the first weekend in April and completed the task April 23.
The four outer sections have all been transferred via barge to a recycling facility in Gibson, La.
Cutting on Section 3 began May 6. It was interrupted May 14 when a welder’s torch ignited a vehicle in the cargo hold, a fire that turned into an inferno of thick smoke and leaping flames as steady winds spread the fire to hundreds of other vehicles inside the shipwreck. There were no injuries.
Cutting on Section 3 did not resume until May 27.
During the Fourth of July weekend, boaters are prohibited from getting within 300 yards of the environmental protection barrier that surrounds the shipwreck, Himes said. Typically, that space is 200 yards.
Unified Command is comprised of the Coast Guard, the Georgia Department of Natural Resources and Gallagher Marine Systems. It is charged with ensuring the Golden Ray’s owner and insurer abide by environmental protection protocols established by the federal Oil Pollution Act of 1990.