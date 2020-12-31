Oil blobs and fuel sheens are appearing on waters surrounding the shipwrecked Golden Ray, an adverse byproduct as work progresses on cutting off the vessel’s stern.
Susan Inman of the Altamaha Riverkeeper spotted oily substances in the water during a pollution patrol of the St. Simons Sound on Sunday. The environmental advocacy group’s coastkeeper, Inman said the substances were detected outside the flotilla of pollution control boats deployed to combat the inevitable leaks from the vessel.
Inman said she also found car parts and marine grade grease onshore on Driftwood Beach on Jekyll Island.
“It was a rainbow sheen of fuel on top,” Inman said of the oil. “And within that rainbow sheen you could see almost fingerling like droplets of oil, which is bunker oil. And there was a blue grease, a marine grease washing up on Jekyll.”
Local boater Andy Jones, dubbing himself the Minorcan Mullet on YouTube, posted video Sunday of what appeared to be a surface water mixture of oil and sheen similar to what Inman described. The shipwrecked Golden Ray can be seen in the video’s background.
Unified Command has asserted as far back as June that the cutting-and-removal phase of the salvage operation would produce oil leaks and other pollutants.
A veritable pollution control army is mustered to respond. More than 30 boats ply the waters to combat loose debris, oil pollution, or both. Tools include skimmers that can retrieve oily water sucked beneath the surface by tidal currents and absorbent boom material capable of sponging oil from the water.
Trained crews also patrol the local shorelines daily to collect debris and remove oil globules, a mixture of oil, sand and water, he said.
The shipwreck is surrounded by an environmental protection barrier, which includes mesh netting below to catch loose vehicles and other large debris. The barrier also has a floating oil boom lining the surface.
Two trawler ships with ultra strong nets ply the waters to collect large debris that might escape the net. The effort also employs aerial observations.
Cutting to remove the stern section began Christmas Day. The twin-hulled VB 10,000 crane vessel is straddling the shipwreck and powering an anchor chain through its keel, transom, hull, topside and 12 decks of interior steel.
Photos released Tuesday show the visible sections of the anchor chain have already progressed above the water line of the half-submerged shipwreck. That far outpaces the start of cutting on the bow section last month, which took three weeks to complete.
The Golden Ray capsized between St. Simons and Jekyll islands on Sept. 8, 2019, while heading out to sea with a cargo of 4,200 vehicles.
“We knew that executing this removal plan was not going to be clean and it was not going to be simple,” said Coast Guardsman Michael Himes, spokesman for Unified Command. “That’s why we have built out a comprehensive environmental defense system, consisting of the barrier, the vessels, the technical experts on those vessels, assets overhead and experts walking the shoreline every day.”
Unified Command consists of the U.S. Coast Guard, the state Department of Natural Resources and the Gallagher Marine Systems. It is responsible for ensuring the salvage operation adheres to pollution prevention and environment protection standards established by the federal Oil Pollution Act of 1990.
Texas-based T&T Salvage is the salvor hired by the ship’s owner and insurer.
“This is the wreck removal phase of a pollution response,” Himes said
As much as 60,000 gallons of oil could remain in the Golden Ray’s fuel tanks. Some 320,000 gallons of oil was pumped from its tanks over the course of several months in late 2019, according to Unified Command.
Officials initially estimated that the Golden Ray’s fuel tanks contained as much as 380,000 gallons of oil.
Several gallons of gas, motor oil and other automotive fluids are in each vehicle inside the shipwreck.
An increase in oil, fuel sheens and shoreline debris has been detected since cutting began Friday, Unified Command said.
“Responders continue to observe and mitigate oil sheens, small oil discharges and debris on the water in the vicinity of the wreck,” a statement released Tuesday by Unified Command said. “Shoreline teams continue to recover residual oil and debris on Jekyll Island and St. Simons Island. No further treatment was necessary after each recovery.”
The onshore debris consists mainly of plastic car parts, Himes said.
Inman shared photos with The News of onshore plastic debris she located, items ranging from a wheel panel section to what appears to be a car fender to a wheel.
When she encountered the oily water Sunday, Inman promptly contacted Unified Command.
“I asked,” she said. “I know it’s a leak because they’re out there with the boats and the booms. So I asked how much has been spilled and what type of product. Their response is that they are tracking it and trying to clean it up as best as possible, and they’re also trying to work with the projections of the tidal flow.”
Anyone who finds suspected shipwreck debris along the shorelines is asked to call 912-944-5620. Anyone who detects suspected oil leaks from the shipwreck is asked to call 800-424-8802.
Even if people intend to document such pollution on social media, Inman said it is important that they also report it through the official sources. Local reports to the national hotline hotline above will reach both the Coast Guard and the state environmental protection division, she said.
“You definitely need to call,” she said.
Himes also stressed the need to report suspected pollution. Three public calls were made to the debris hotline last week, he said.
“We appreciate people being vigilant,” Himes said. “If you see something, call us. It absolutely helps.”
Inman said she has not detected any oil reaching the inland waters’ marsh grasses. A couple of weeks after the ship wrecked in 2019, a massive oil leak occurred through the capsized ship’s hull vents. The leak eventually dispersed oil to some 25 percent of marshes and shoreline, according to DNR. Salvors capped those leaking vents by early October of that year.
Himes said the recent leaks are nowhere near the magnitude of that initial leak.
“Based on what we’re seeing, this is not the same as we saw in the fall of 2019,” he said.
Inman went back out on the water Wednesday although it was during outgoing tide and she did not detect any notable pollution. The flotilla of cleanup crews were out in mass, she said. This included boats towing oil absorbent boom as well as the junk collecting trawlers, she said.
“There is definitely a leak going on,” Inman told The News, reporting from aboard a riverkeeper’s boat. “They have eight boats out with absorbent boom on the side and behind, besides the trawler dragging its net. And there is another boat at the VB 10,000 spraying the contaminants back in. So there is definitely a leak going on.”