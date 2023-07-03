The source of a petroleum leak in the East River in Brunswick is still a mystery more than four years after an investigation began into its cause.
An environmental group says it is time for answers and corrective action.
The Brunswick East River Mystery Sheen, or BERMS, as it is known officially, was originally investigated by the U.S. Coast Guard beginning in February 2019. A report from the Coast Guard in 2021 said that the sheen in the river has been observed adjacent to properties owned by Ocean Petroleum and Ocean Transport on Bay Street, which was then owned by PAC Comm, in Brunswick and the Georgia Ports Authority’s Mayor’s Point Terminal to the north of those properties.
The report showed a non-aqueous phase liquid petroleum above the water table and that dissolved phase benzene, toluene, ethylbenzene and xylenes were detected in groundwater at the properties.
Two years after that investigative report by the Coast Guard, people who work along the waterfront and who have encountered the sheen say the petroleum leak persists. It looks like gas or oil and emits a strong odor reminiscent of burning oil or rubber that is sometimes overwhelming, they said.
The smell, they say, can often be detected in an area encompassing several blocks of Brunswick’s Old Town and South End neighborhoods and grows stronger and weaker with the tides.
“Workers in the vicinity of the petroleum leak have persistently been exposed to fumes from petroleum products, including benzenes, which are a known human carcinogen, for years,” said Maggie Van Cantfort, Coast Confluence Watershed Specialist for the Altamaha Riverkeeper. “The amount of time that has lapsed in solving this problem is unacceptable.
“We are calling for action to expedite the process and for transparent, proactive communication from the Environmental Protection Division so that the port workers and community are fully informed about how this perpetual petroleum leak is impacting them and their environment and are informed about progress in remediation.”
The Georgia Environmental Protection Division said there is an active investigation into what is causing the sheen and identifying the source of an underground plume of petroleum that seems to shift under the properties.
“Petroleum from an unknown source has been discharging to the East River from the shorelines of GPA and Ocean Transport,” said EPD spokesperson Sara Lips. “There have been numerous studies done by the USEPA, and contractors for GPA and Ocean Transport to try to identify and quantify the petroleum and, if possible, determine the source. In addition, the parties have been exploring means of containing and removing the product(s).”
The Coast Guard passed on responsibility for maintaining the booms meant to contain the petroleum release to the property owners.
The EPD visited the sites this week after Van Cantfort sent images showing the booms were not in place and that the sheen was flowing freely in the East River.
“EPD is working with the owner and their contractor to replace the ineffective boom,” Lips said.
Ocean Petroleum, which operates at 1025 Bay St., was issued notices of violation in January 2022 and November 2022 by the EPD, Lips said.
“The contractor for Ocean Petroleum and Ocean Transport is preparing a scope of work for product fingerprinting, gauging wells, and groundwater modeling,” Lips said. “At this time, the scope of work has not been finalized.”
Van Cantfort said four years is too long and that it is time for action to address the leak.
“The Brunswick East River Mystery Sheen is another instance of the legacy of neglect that residents of Brunswick and Glynn County have to endure,” she said. “All possible investigative and enforcement options available to GA EPD, USCG, and any other authorities with jurisdiction, should be leveraged to expedite solving this so-called mystery and preventing further environmental pollution and risk to human health.”