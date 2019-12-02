A workshop has been scheduled before Wednesday’s Brunswick City Commission meeting for a talk about the proposed Oglethorpe Convention Center — a long talk.

The discussion will begin at 2 p.m., giving city commissioners four hours to discuss a proposed contract with Elkins Construction LLC for pre-construction services and the construction of the conference center.

The commission was deadlocked when the proposed contract was discussed and put to a vote at the Nov. 20 meeting. At least four commissioners support the construction of a convention center, but its size is what prevented approval of the proposal at the meeting.

Mayor Cornell Harvey wants to build a 20,000-square-foot convention center with a hotel. Commissioner Vincent Williams voted for Harvey’s proposal.

Commissioners Julie Martin and Johnny Cason voted against Harvey’s proposal, saying they supported construction of a smaller convention center that was recommended by a consultant several months ago. The consultant said a center 12,000 to 14,000 square feet with an attached hotel would make a profit.

Commissioner Felicia Harris abstained from voting, saying she was torn about her decision.

A year ago, all four commissioners voted against a 20,000-square-foot center because of the $5 million debt the city would incur and the uncertainty about the ability for a center that large to make a profit. Harvey cast the lone vote in favor of building the center.

The issue is on the agenda for a vote after the regular scheduled meeting begins at 6 p.m.

The meeting will begin with an update on the Brunswick-Glynn Joint Water and Sewer Commission by executive director Andrews Burroughs.

After four public land use public hearings and consideration of rescheduling or canceling the Jan. 1 regularly scheduled meeting, the vote will take place on the convention center.

Commissioners will next consider approval of excess group health insurance and a new life insurance carrier.

Renewal of 22 alcohol beverage licenses is set for a vote, and commissioners will consider adoption of used and scrap tire ordinance.

