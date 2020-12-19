Three years ago, Brunswick businessman Michael Kaufman proposed building a multi-story mixed use development in the Oglethorpe block the city wants to develop.
That proposal is back on the table as a result of the city abandoning plans to build a convention center and hotel at the site.
“We’ve been trying to keep the dialogue open,” Kaufman said. “The whole scope of the project is absolutely needed in downtown Brunswick.”
The proposal is similar to the original one made three years ago to the city, Kaufman said.
Studies have shown there is a demand for more housing downtown, and Kaufman said he believes that’s still the case.
He plans to build a multi-story complex with anywhere from 125 to 150 multi-family housing units, parking for the 150 spaces and commercial businesses on the first floor. Kaufman said the height hasn’t been determined, but it could be as high as four stories, depending on what city officials say.
While the plans are three years old, Kaufman said they are still relevant.
“It’s definitely a good starting point,” he said. “I think there are a lot of good things in this plan we can dust off.”
During Thursday’s Brunswick Urban Redevelopment Authority meeting, Mayor Cornell Harvey said he and Kaufman had recently discussed the possibility of developing the block with a multi-family development with commercial space as an anchor.
If that happens, Harvey said he plans to ask city commissioners for suggestions on how the estimated $1.4 million in SPLOST funds intended to build a convention center could be legally used for other purposes.
Al Verheyn, the URA chairman, agreed the convention center on the Oglethorpe block will not happen.
“It doesn’t make sense to build a hotel with nobody staying in (it),” he said. “COVID has crippled and grabbed our economy.”
As for how the city could spend the money intended for a convention center, Verheyn said city officials will have to seek the legal advice of city attorney Brian Corry.
Mathew Hill, the city’s downtown development authority director, said Kaufman’s plans would address several issues.
“I think the addition of more commercial space would be welcome,” Hill said. “We don’t have a lot of commercial space downtown.”
Development at the site would extend the city’s downtown district one block and be a lure for more visitors.
“It will be another reason for people to come downtown,” Hill said. “As new residents come, we’ve got to get more resident-centric businesses.”