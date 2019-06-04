The Oglethorpe Conference Center is not a dead issue — at least according to Brunswick city officials.
Commissioners will be asked at Wednesday’s meeting to consider $35,000 for study with Elkins Construction of Jacksonville, Fla., to determine the exact cost to build the conference center, estimated at about $7.1 million.
LaRon Bennett, chairman of the Brunswick Urban Redevelopment Agency, asked commissioners for the study in January. Without a study, Bennett said his agency and city officials “will be making decisions based on rough construction estimates provided by the architect, potentially missing opportunities for savings.”
The request to approve Elkins Construction as the construction manager at risk may have come a few months late, however.
Glynn County commissioners gave the city a tract of the 1700 block of Newcastle Street in 2016 to build a convention center. The county included a stipulation the city would have to give it back or pay fair market value for the property if significant progress was not made on the center by April 7. City officials in December asked county commissioners to extend the deadline another two years but the request was denied. City officials have been trying to build a convention center in Brunswick since 2001 without success.
In December, Commissioners Johnny Cason, Julie Martin and Vincent Williams voted to reject a $5 million bond to help pay for the proposed conference center. The money would have been added to SPLOST funds for the project.
Commissioner Felicia Harris declined to vote. Mayor Cornell Harvey, who placed the request on the meeting agenda, cast the lone vote in support of the bond request in December.