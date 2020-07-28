Brunswick Mayor Cornell Harvey concedes a convention center planned since 2001 won’t be built before his time in office ends in 18 months.
But he does believe one could be added to the Oglethorpe block at some time in the future.
“We’ve got to put something on that block,” he said.
It’s possible it might not be a convention center as envisioned by the city for nearly two decades.
City officials delayed plans in June to build a convention center for the foreseeable future because of the financial debt it could create due to COVID-19 pandemic and the havoc it’s creating on the economy.
Some of the money for the center has been repurposed for a small business loan program to help struggling businesses during the health crisis. Business owners who receive loans have two years to repay them.
Harvey said he is paying close attention to plans to build an art gallery on St. Simons Island. Concerns about parking in the island's village area could prompt organizers to look for another location.
“If they don’t put it on St. Simons Island, we’d love to have it in downtown Brunswick,” he said. “The art center would be privately funded. We could use it for art, as a venue for meetings.”
Harvey expressed optimism a hotel will still be built on the block. An art gallery would complement the hotel, he said.
City officials approved Rimrock Development earlier this year as the developer. The company proposed to build a $17 million hotel with as many as 150 rooms.
“If they come downtown, we’ll still have the hotel,” he said of the art gallery.