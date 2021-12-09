What do you get a guy for his 325th birthday?
Frankly, Gen. James Oglethorpe would probably be pleased if you just joined folks Saturday at Fort Frederica National Monument on St. Simons Island for the holiday open house and birthday celebration of Georgia’s founding father.
The festivities are actually in keeping with the celebrations of early Georgia colonists, who made it a point to observe Oglethorpe’s birthday each year. Actually, Oglethorpe was born on Dec. 22, 1696, in Yorkshire, England, but the early birthday celebration offers everything from live music to musket fire, beginning at 11 a.m. and continuing until 3 p.m.
The Coastal Brass Choir performs from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Visitors can roam the grounds and engage with reactors demonstrating the day-to-day 18th century survival skills that were necessary at Fort Frederica, which was founded in 1736. There will be a program on Oglethorpe’s life and his many achievements at 1 p.m. at the park’s outdoor amphitheater, wrapping up with a toast to the general at 1:45 p.m.
Reenactors will close the festivities with musket firing to salute Oglethorpe. The fort’s bookstore and gift shop will be open for holiday shopping throughout.
“Oglethorpe was the leading figure in the founding of the Georgia colony and his birthday was a chance for the settlers of Frederica to momentarily step away from the rigors of frontier life,” said Fort Frederica Deputy Superintendent Steve Theus. “We hope people will take a break from the rigors of modern life and join us as we toast General James Oglethorpe in holiday style.”