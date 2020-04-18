Local, state and federal officials are pleased with recent federal guidance on lifting restrictions meant to slow the spread of COVID-19, but some are hoping Gov. Brian Kemp will see fit to leave its implementation to local authorities.
The guidance — issued with state-by-state implementation in mind, according to U.S. Rep. Buddy Carter, R-1 — lays out a phased approach in which the population in question must satisfy certain criteria before proceeding to the next phase.
It outlines how restrictions should be gradually lifted on different types of businesses, healthy people and the medically vulnerable.
Vulnerable individuals were defined as the elderly and individuals with serious underlying health conditions, including high blood pressure, chronic lung disease, diabetes, obesity, asthma or a compromised immune system.
Little would change in the first phase. The vulnerable should continue to shelter in place and all other citizens would still be asked to keep a six-foot distance from one another, avoid gatherings of 10 or more and limit non-essential travel.
All activities except those specifically intended for large groups of children could resume.
Large venues — such as movie theaters, restaurants and churches — and gyms could reopen if they maintain strict distancing and sanitation requirements, but bars should remain closed, according to the guidelines.
Elective surgeries could resume in this phase.
States or counties with no evidence of a rebound in COVID-19 cases would then qualify for the second phase.
In the second phase, citizens would no longer be advised to avoid socializing in large groups and the limit on gatherings would be increased to 50. The medically vulnerable would still be required to shelter in place.
Bars could reopen with limits on occupancy and stipulations for social distancing. Limits on large venues would be lifted to an extent.
After another two weeks without a rebound, state or counties could move on to the third and final phase.
The medically fragile could return to public life and citizens would merely be advised to consider limiting exposure to large crowds.
Most businesses could return to normal operation, but gyms would have to follow sanitation procedures. Bars would have occupancy restrictions lifted slightly.
Larger venues like movie theaters, restaurants and churches would be encouraged to enforce limited distancing measures.
The guidance recommends looking to local officials and certain regions when applying the criteria.
“State and local officials may need to tailor the application of these criteria to local circumstances,” the document reads. “Additionally, where appropriate, Governors should work on a regional basis to satisfy these criteria and to progress through the phases outlined.”
Glynn County Commission Chairman Mike Browning emphasized that part.
“My advice to any governor, you really need to talk to the county commissions,” Browning said Friday.
During the early days of the outbreak, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp left most of the decision-making in regards to COVID-19 up to individual counties. He later decided to issue a statewide executive order, however, imposing one set of restrictions on the entire state and rescinding local orders.
“The states know what’s going on in their state, and if you try to use a one-size-fits-all on all of them, it’s going to work well in some and not in others,” Browning said.
State governors need to have the option to fine-tune the recommendations, but ultimately the same rule applies to each state. There is no single plan that will work best for all counties.
When reached for comment, Cody Hall, spokesman for the Kemp’s office, said the governor would address the federal guidance in the coming days.
State Rep. Jeff Jones, R-St. Simons Island, supported local control.
While he felt the president’s guidance was sound overall, he has been a proponent of allowing local governments to control the response to the outbreak in their counties and cities and felt much of the effort to slow its spread should have fallen on the shoulders of individuals.
“Stay in your home community, stay in your hometown. Do what you need to do for commerce, but otherwise stay close to home,” Jones said. “It’s a lot like the flu. It’s just common sense to stay home and don’t spread it.”
If one county meets the criteria before the other, it should be allowed to lift its coronavirus-related restrictions, he said. Opening even a few days early could mean the difference between a business reopening and going bankrupt.
“We’ve got to get the economy back open,” Jones said. “We’ve got employees and employers that are taking a huge hit and some won’t be able to recover.”
Carter said he was glad the federal government will be handing over the reins to the states, saying the closer government is to home the better.
“I think the president is spot-on here,” Carter said. “He’s delegating to the governors that he wants them to follow the guidelines, but it’s a state-by-state decision.”
He did support the gradual lifting of restrictions. Immediately allowing citizens to return to their daily lives could allow the virus to get another foothold.
“Then everything we’ve done is for nothing,” Carter said. “The next seven to 10 days are critical. They will determine how quickly we are able to get back to normal.”
There’s another wrinkle to the whole thing, though — increases in COVID-19 testing capacity.
“We also need to consider that we’re putting out more testing, and when you have more tests you have more results,” Carter said. “We’ll have more positive results because we’ll have more results overall.”
Michael Scherneck, president and CEO of Southeast Georgia Health System, said the plan offered by the federal government is reassuring, but that states should not be too hasty.
“Given that Georgia has not yet reached the peak surge time frame, we urge caution in resuming daily activities lest we experience an increase in coronavirus cases,” Scherneck said.
“Southeast Georgia Health System, the Coastal Health District and the Georgia Department of Public Health all continue to receive positive test results so, as much as we might be tempted, we don’t want to begin reactivating ‘normal’ operations prematurely.
“Until we can be assured coronavirus is no longer a public health threat, we encourage the community to continue practicing social distancing and self-isolation as appropriate.”
In the meantime, Carter said Congress is making headway on another round of funding to supplement the CARES Act, a $2 trillion aid bill aimed at assisting individuals, small and large businesses, medical facilities and shoring up unemployment insurance.