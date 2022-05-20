Don't shut the door on COVID-19 safety precautions just yet.
The virus is still around and hitting some hard enough to put them in the hospital. It may even be making a strong comeback, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is warning.
"COVID transmission rates are increasing across Georgia, including in the Coastal Health District," said Ginger Heidel, risk communicator for an eight-county area that includes Glynn, Camden and McIntosh.
"Statewide, the daily average of new cases rose by almost 200% in the last month, and we're seeing similar increases locally. And that statistic only tracks the cases that get reported to us and doesn't include positive test results from at-home testing. So in reality, transmission rates are likely much higher."
Fortunately for a health care system still recovering from fatigue caused by a heavy caseload of COVID patients during the last surge, the number of infected individuals requiring hospitalization remains low at present.
As of Wednesday, Southeast Georgia Health System had six coronavirus cases in its Brunswick hospital and only one in the hospital in St. Marys.
"The positive news is that, so far, our health care systems aren't being overwhelmed with seriously ill COVID patients," Heidel said. "As recently as (Wednesday), COVID patients accounted for less than 2% off all the inpatients in our area hospitals."
Don't take that as the final word, health officials advise.
"As we've seen before, COVID impacts come in waves, and we are certainly trending upward right now," Heidel said. "It's impossible to say how high that wave may rise."
The Centers for Disease Control is predicting another surge just as the nation's COVID-related death toll tops one million, 31,754 of which occurred in Georgia.
Vigilance will help keep the virus at bay.
"We encourage everyone to use several layers of protection against COVID-19," Heidel said. "Get up to date on your vaccinations, and get a booster shot if you're eligible.
"If you have been exposed to someone with COVID, if you're having symptoms of illness or if you're headed into a gathering of people and want to be sure you're not infected, take advantage of all the testing options that are available in the community."
Options include free testing at public health testing sites and free at-home COVID test kits, which are available at local health departments.
"If you do test positive for COVID, isolate away from others," Heidel said. "If you're positive for COVID and you're at high risk for severe illness, call your healthcare provider and ask about prescription treatments that may lessen the severity and length of your illness."
A total of 149 positive test results were reported in the three counties from May 11 through Wednesday. In Glynn, 121 tested positive. Sixteen tested positive in Camden County and 12 in McIntosh County.
"COVID rates may be going up again, but we have more ways to fight back than we've ever had," Heidel said. "We just encourage everyone to stay informed and stay vigilant."
Glynn County leads the tri-county area in number of deaths caused by the illness, its toll at midweek at 360. Camden is reporting the second highest at 102. Thirty-three have died in McIntosh from the infection.