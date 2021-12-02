A lot is unknown about the new Omicron variant of COVID-19, which is all the more reason to follow existing safety protocols, health officials recommend.
Those protocols include getting vaccinated or boosted and using masks, says Dr. Lawton Davis, health director of the Coastal Health District.
Glynn, Camden and McIntosh are three of the eight counties in the district.
“If you are sick, get tested and isolate yourself from others if you test positive,” Davis said. “We know these measures help, and so we need to stay informed, stay cautious, and take these steps to protect ourselves and others.”
It has already shown up in the United States. The first known case of the Omicron variant in the nation was reported Wednesday in California.
Davis said the district is monitoring developments closely. His office receives reports from state and national partners on the COVID-19 outbreak and on Omicron in particular.
“There is a lot we don’t yet know, like whether or not this new variant is more contagious than Delta, whether it causes milder or more serious illness in most people, or how effective our vaccines and treatments may be against it,” Davis said.
But there is a lot health officials do know about the variant.
“The virus is still airborne, so the measures we’ve been taking all along are still extremely important,” he said. “Wear a mask, watch your distance, wash your hands, and improve indoor ventilation.”
“We also know that our current vaccines are our best shot at preventing illness, hospitalization, and death from COVID-19, so we encourage everyone to get vaccinated and get boosted.”
Patients infected with Omicron in other countries have reported extreme tiredness and a scratchy throat. They have not reported a loss of taste or smell, symptoms of other variants of COVID-19, nor has a major drop in oxygen saturation levels been detected.
Vaccines are available free for everyone 5 years of age and older at county health departments.
Davis said health officials are particularly concerned about Omicron’s appearance during the holiday season.
“The emergence of a new variant is concerning, especially at a time when people are traveling and gathering for the holidays, and colder weather is sending people indoors,” he said. “If over the next few days the data confirms that Omicron is even more contagious than the Delta variant, then we may have the recipe for another surge.”
Testing is available at six locations in the district, including at the Glynn and Camden health departments.
Other counties in the Coastal Health District, in addition to Glynn, Camden and McIntosh, are Liberty, Effingham, Long, Bryan and Chatham.