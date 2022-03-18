Although COVID-19 cases are on a downward spiral, a health official is advising the public to remain vigilant.
“We are definitely seeing a decrease in new cases, hospitalizations and deaths now that the omicron peak is behind us, which is very good news,” said Ginger Heidel, risk communicator for the eight-county Coastal Health District. “However, it would be a mistake to assume the threat no longer exists.
“While there isn’t another variant of concern we’re currently following, as long as the virus that causes COVID is circulating here and abroad, new variants will continue to emerge.”
COVID hospitalization numbers are down in the area. At the end of the day Wednesday, Southeast Georgia Health System was reporting nine cases at its Brunswick hospital and three at its St. Marys facility.
A significant decrease in demand for COVID testing led to the closure of the testing site at the Camden County Health Department in St. Marys, district health officials said. Thursday was the last day of COVID testing.
With the potential of new variants of the virus making their way to the Georgia coast, the future remains uncertain.
“Variants are naturally occurring mutations in viruses,” Heidel said. “Most of us are familiar with that concept from things like influenza, which is a virus that changes often, resulting in a new flu vaccine each year.
“Scientists are monitoring all variants of COVID-19. Some variants disappear quickly while others persist, causing a lot of sickness and death, like we saw with Delta and omicron.”
The health department continues to strongly recommend a pro-active posture.
“The best way to prevent the spread of COVID-19, including its variants, is to get vaccinated and boosted,” Heidel said.
“Being vaccinated decreases the likelihood you will get sick, and makes it less likely you will need hospitalization or die if you get infected.”
The vaccination rate in the two largest counties in this region of the Coastal Health District as of midweek was 52.3% in Glynn and 40.4% in Camden. The booster shot rate was lower in both — 42% in Glynn and 37% in Camden.
Variants of the coronavirus have taken hundreds of lives in the health district. On Wednesday, the death toll since the first day of the pandemic in all eight counties in the health district had climbed to 1,627.
The number includes 352 COVID-related deaths in Glynn County, 98 in Camden County and 31 in McIntosh County.
Other counties in the district are Chatham, Liberty, Long, Effingham and Bryan.
Total lives claimed by the virus in all 159 counties in the state rose to 30,556 Wednesday.
“From Dec. 1, just as the omicron variant was arriving in the U.S., to March 15, there were 46 COVID deaths reported in Glynn County and more than 200 in the Coastal Health District,” Heidel said. “Although omicron was generally less deadly than the Delta variant, it was more contagious and led to more cases overall.
“Because our case counts were so high, we unfortunately saw a lot of deaths, too.”