If things go as planned, Justin Callaway envisions an eclectic, energetic community to bubble in downtown Brunswick in five years.
“I think you will see a proud population continuing to work on highlighting the historical and cultural assets of the city and playing an important role alongside the islands in attracting visitors to the area,” he said.
Callaway is director of NewCity Brunswick, an organization created to encourage new residents and businesses to move downtown. The privately funded nonprofit organization will provide revolving loans and other creative funding, including assistance for state and federal grants. A housing study developers typically pay for before committing to a project will be available for use by anyone expressing an interest in downtown.
The effort is similar to one that began less than a decade ago in downtown Macon, literally a ghost town after dark until a group of business people began building lofts and apartments above empty or underutilized buildings.
New businesses followed to accommodate the growing population. Nowadays, Macon’s downtown district has nearly 850 residents, four theaters, 15 bars and 22 restaurants, according to officials from NewTown Macon, the organization spearheading the initiative.
Macon’s success is being used as a template for downtown Brunswick, where a number of multi-floor commercial buildings have been purchased in the past year or so.
Ongoing plans by developers are expected to attract new residents in lofts, apartments and condos that will be on the market in the next two years. New residents will attract restaurants, bars, shops and other businesses, transforming downtown Brunswick into a nightlife destination.
“No two people are necessarily alike in their interests,” Callaway said. “Successful downtown areas tend to have a diverse mix of businesses, housing options, showcase events and recreational opportunities. A vibrant downtown core will offer features that appeal to a wide, more diverse community.”
A study shows downtown could add 75 new residential units a year for the next five years.
The study also identified the area surrounding the downtown district, “in town,” as another part of the city that could potentially be impacted by planned growth.
“I think investment in the area will certainly expand beyond the core downtown boundaries,” Callaway said. “To what extent depends on many factors, but a vital one is the input from residents on the vision for their neighborhood.”
Change can be good if done respectfully, he said. It’s important that the identity of the surrounding neighborhoods be considered in any investment NewCity Brunswick is involved in, he said.
Brunswick Mayor Cornell Harvey said his top priority when he ran for city office was the revitalization of downtown. He believes the ongoing resurgence in new businesses and construction of residential units will make a difference.
“It will be a thriving city with vibrant businesses and people downtown,” he said. “(But) we will have to be careful how we grow.”
Harvey said he hasn’t heard any concerns expressed by the African-American community about possible gentrification if the downtown area is developed the way many predict. It’s possible homes in the in-town area surrounding the downtown district will rise in value as the demand for more housing increases.
So far, there has been little input from the African-American community. Harvey suggested a series of meetings with neighborhood planning associations to learn more about the plans and potential impacts to their neighborhoods. It could be a learning experience for both sides, Harvey said.
City commissioner Julie Martin, a Realtor, said unless intentionally controlled, gentrification “can be the death of a culture, a heritage and a close-knit community that has been established for years.”
As renovation and redevelopment occur, Martin said incentives to developers through preferred loan rates could keep a portion of residential development affordable for moderate and lower-income level of working families.
Martin believes the improvements to Mary Ross Park should be completed within several years, along with improvements to the dock area and improved public access to the water to draw more people downtown. Renovations to many of the recently purchased commercial buildings should be complete, along with a city transit system.
“Undoubtedly, a general swell of renovations to single family homes should be gathering steam,” Martin said. “The College of Coastal Georgia will have a larger enrollment with continued influence on the downtown and surrounding areas with growth occurring there.”
Martin said she expects the development will push north to L. Street, south to Hanover Square, east along Gloucester Street to Albany Street and west along Bay Street within seven to 10 years.
“Beyond 10 years, the Torras property will have been built out, Norwich Street will be experiencing a stronger revival as will Albany Street,” she said.
Callaway said it’s hard to say how the market will impact surrounding areas, but he is very aware of the potential for concerns about gentrification based on the recent investment in downtown real estate. A goal is to develop a robust and diverse mix of housing options to attract and retain residents of all income brackets, he said.
“It is our hope that we develop a myriad of housing options across the spectrum and across the downtown area,” he said. “While we can’t predict how the general economy or our local real estate market will respond to investment, we can work toward a positive impact for all residents.”
Martin said surrounding areas should not be concerned about real estate values increasing.
“We’ve been waiting for this,” she said. “However, having said that, growth is best when it happens over time and it is planned in advance. Having purposeful growth will be the key. We need to help shape it and not be pushed by reacting to it.”
City commissioner Johnny Cason foresees a thriving downtown district with a walking population that will dispel the perception Brunswick is unsafe after dark.
“The farther the spread from nucleus streets, the slower the rate of development, but positive change will find its way,” he said. “Expanded renovation of older houses and commercial buildings will continue beyond the five-year cycle we discuss.”
Cason believes development downtown will ultimately improve the quality of life without driving up real estate prices exorbitantly.
Callaway said a vibrant downtown Brunswick will have a positive impact on the entire community.
“An attractive city core provides opportunities in jobs, education, and more for current residents and can be a catalyst for future growth, including attracting new businesses and residents to the area,” he said. “The city’s growth can also provide an opportunity for small business to thrive, which is the backbone of our economy.”