A panel of elected officials were featured speakers at a Golden Isles Chamber of Commerce event Friday to answer questions about the upcoming legislative sessions in the General Assembly and Congress.
Grits and Issues, held at the Jekyll Island Convention Center, featured U.S. Rep. Buddy Carter, R-1; state Rep. Don Hogan, R-St. Simons Island; and state Rep.-elect Buddy DeLoach.
Carter said he has supported four bills with “no regrets” to provide relief to millions of Georgians from the COVID-19 pandemic. He expressed hope more relief will be approved.
“We have saved more than 111,000 jobs in the 1st District alone,” he said. “There is significant hope. I’m glad this bipartisan bill is moving forward.”
Part of the discussions include another stimulus check, this time for $600, he said.
“I think we will get a package done, and I think we’ll get it done before the next session,” he said.
Carter, the only pharmacist currently serving in Congress, expressed optimism the Georgia economy will recover quickly once a COVID-19 vaccine is distributed.
“By the end of the first quarter, we’ll have this under control,” he said.
Nursing home patients, who represent 39 percent of COVID-19 deaths, and their health providers will be the first ones to receive the vaccine.
Carter said he is participating in a clinical trial where he has received two injections, but he hasn’t been told whether he received the vaccine or a placebo.
Carter said he plans to introduce legislation in Congress to provide tax incentives to drug manufacturers to return to the United States through tax breaks and other incentives.
“We are too dependent on foreign countries, i.e. China, for pharmaceuticals,” he said.
The No. 1 focus during the next session in Congress will be the economy, he said.
“We want the economy to go back up as quick as it went down,” Carter said.
Infrastructure, ports and rural broadband will be among the priorities, he said. For the 1st District, Carter said the focus will be on the big economic engine in Coastal Georgia and the entire Southeast, home of ports in Brunswick and Savannah.
“The ripple effect of the ports can be felt throughout the region,” he said.
Hogan said Georgia will continue to be the No. 1 state in the nation to do business because of decisions made to keep businesses open during the pandemic.
“I think the governor has done a good job keeping things open,” he said.
Hogan expressed concerns about the economic viability of as many as 12 hospitals in rural Georgia that are struggling to survive.
“I support the local hospital,” he said. “I take their recommendations because I think they know what they are doing.”
Hogan said a citizens arrest law will likely be discussed during the upcoming legislative session.
“I don’t think citizens are equipped to make an arrest,” he said. “The law has not been updated since 1968.”
DeLoach said he plans to tour struggling rural hospitals next week to learn what they need to continue to operate.
“We’re going to listen to what they need,” he said.
DeLoach said Gov. Brian Kemp did a good job balancing the economy and public safety during the pandemic. It’s important for local government officials to get good, accurate information to help them make the right decisions.
“I think Georgia is ready for the vaccine to get back to normal,” he said.
He said he will also plans an active role in election legislation to ensure Georgia doesn’t have the same complaints that surfaced during last month’s general election.
“That’s an issue yet to be addressed,” DeLoach said. “It’s got to change.”