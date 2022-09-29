The uncertainty about how Hurricane Ian will affect the Golden Isles has generated many questions from residents.
The most asked one is where to call for emergencies as the approaching storm impacts the region. For emergencies, people should call 911, and for non-emergencies call 912-554-7111.
Updates for the storm can be seen at glynncounty.org/ema and facebook.com/glynncountyema.
Other updates can be viewed online at the Glynn County, city of Brunswick, Glynn County Sheriff’s Office, Jekyll Island Authority and Brunswick-Glynn Joint Water and Sewer Commission websites, and The News' website at www.thebrunswicknews.com.
Anyone suffering from a power outage is asked to not call 911. Instead, report power outages to Georgia Power at 888-891-0938. OREMC customers should call 800-262-5131.
Restoration of power is dependent upon weather conditions and availability of utility responders. Current outages are known to the power utility and can be tracked on the EMA Outage Viewer: glynn.maps.arcgis.com/apps/MapSeries/index.html?appid=40cf579420064e6c9e86ca2a7fa88022
People whose toilets won’t flush as a result of the storm should contact the Brunswick-Glynn Joint Water and Sewer Commission if they are hooked up to the system. If not, they may need to contact a septic tank hauler. Call 912-554-7111 to report reduced water pressure.
The city of Brunswick and Glynn County Public Works will begin to pick up storm debris as soon as the storm passes.
For anyone unlucky enough to have a tree fall on their home, the advice is to go to an area of the house that does not appear to have structural damage, if possible. If not, seek shelter at the closest possible location.
No voluntary or mandatory evacuation orders have been issued, but those living in low-lying areas are advised to move to higher ground.
There are some road closures. Mansfield Street will be closed between Bay and Reynolds streets, and Newcastle will be closed from Howe to Monck. The barricades will be placed Thursday afternoon.
Staging for street closures have also been made along Lanier Boulevard, the 1600 block of Albany Street, Macon and Talmadge, Union and Ellis, L Street and Stonewall Street.
Barricades will be placed when warranted based on weather and road conditions. Others may be identified as storm conditions dictate.