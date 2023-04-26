Pinova town hall presentation
Pinova plant manager James Manning shows a map of the Pinova facility on Tuesday to the crowd of about 100 people gathered at Howard Coffin Park for a town hall about a recent fire at the plant.

 Michael Hall/The Brunswick News

The Pinova wood resin plant in Brunswick no longer employs an onsite firefighting team, forcing it on April 15 to rely on its fire suppression system until the Brunswick Fire Department arrived when a fire ignited.

But fire officials said Monday at a town hall meeting organized by District 5 Glynn County Commissioner Allen Booker that the city fire department is not equipped to fight a fire of that magnitude without plenty of help. When city firefighters did arrive to battle the blaze, it was already raging to the point that the short-staffed department would eventually require the aid of eight other fire departments, including from Savannah and Jacksonville, to extinguish the fire.

