As the November general election gets closer, Glynn County officials are making the final push to convince voters to support a SPLOST referendum on the ballot.
A SPLOST, or Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax, will enable the county, Brunswick, Jekyll Island and other agencies the needed help for projects that are needed and would not get done with a tax hike.
“We have to be transparent about SPLOST,” said Katie Baasen, the county’s communications director.
Rob Burr, executive director of the Glynn County Airport Commission, said a new fire station at the Brunswick airport is needed to serve that area of the county. Plus the existing station is so small a fire engine can barely fit inside, the floors are cracked and the building is dated.
Burr said he expects as much as 95% of the money will be reimbursed by the federal and state governments.
The 1-cent tax will also help pay for runway safety improvements at the St. Simons airport, again with more than 90% of the cost reimbursed by federal and state governments.
Brunswick City Manager Regina McDuffie said drainage is the big concern among residents. She said city officials will seek grants to help support drainage projects.
“We will stick with the master plan, unless it’s an emergency,” she said of the priority list of drainage projects.
An estimated $5 million in improvements are planned at Overlook Park, but McDuffie said she expects the city will only have to pay $1 million of that cost, with the remainder coming from grants.
McDuffie said there are many projects on the city’s list of projects that will not get done without approval of the tax. The only other alternative would be to raise property taxes.
“We need to do a better job reporting to the public grant funds we get because of SPLOST,” she said. “I don’t think it’s a question of not doing the projects. We would have to look at bonding some of the projects.”
County Manager Bill Fallon said a county project manager has been hired to oversee all SPLOST projects and ensure they will be done in a timely manner. The city has also hired a project manager to oversee their projects.
The tax will generate anywhere from $1.8 million to $2.4 million a month, depending on the economy. The money will help pay for a wide variety of capital projects.
If voters approve the referendum in the November general election, the city of Brunswick will get 27% of the money generated. Brunswick-Glynn Joint Water and Sewer Commission will get $13 million, the Golden Isles Development Authority will get $3 million, Jekyll Island Authority will get $3.1 million and the airports will get $6.1 million.