As the November general election gets closer, Glynn County officials are making the final push to convince voters to support a SPLOST referendum on the ballot.

A SPLOST, or Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax, will enable the county, Brunswick, Jekyll Island and other agencies the needed help for projects that are needed and would not get done with a tax hike.

Community remembers dedication of activist Annie Polite

