If Memorial Day weekend is the start of the summer travel season, best stand clear of the gate when it swings open in the closing days of May.
Some 37 million Americans are expected to pour through it headed for short or long destinations, 34 million via highways. Joining the onslaught will be one million Georgians eager for a change of scenery, according to AAA.
Glynn County and its islands are likely to see a good many of them.
“We expect the holiday weekend to be one of the busiest on record,” said Scott McQuade, president and CEO of the Golden Isles Convention & Visitors Bureau. “Already room inventory is nearly filled for the weekend, and we expect overflow into Brunswick.
“We have had enormous response to our winter and spring marketing campaigns, and expect the booking pace to continue well into the fall.”
That is welcome news to an industry that has seen lean times during the COVID-19 pandemic, including hotels along Interstate 95 in Glynn and neighboring counties. Nationally, on behalf of its members, the American Hotel & Lodging Association is asking Congress to pass the Save Hotel Jobs Act, which calls for the federal government to pay the salaries and costs of industry employees for three months, among other things.
AAA predicts the number of Americans who will travel 50 miles or more between May 27 and May 31 will reflect a 60 percent increase over 2020 Memorial Day weekend totals.
Last year, during a time of maximum caution, 23 million left the safety of home to visit or vacation in other areas. It was the lowest number of travelers on record in the U.S. since AAA began collecting the data at the turn of the century.
Georgia’s number will reflect a 62 percent increase over 2020, when 720,000 traveled.
“A year’s worth of pent-up demand is being unleashed this summer as Americans anticipate the kick off to the season,” said Debbie Haas, vice president of travel for AAA, the Auto Club Group.
Haas advises travelers to plan ahead.
“For many people, this will be their first summer vacation in two years, and things will look a little different,” Haas said. “Because of the pandemic, many theme parks and hotels are running at reduced capacity, and some services are not currently available. Cruise lines are also accepting bookings, but their policies may vary based on whether you’re vaccinated.”
It’s all the more reason Haas stresses advanced planning.
Popular tourist stops on the East Coast and around the rest of the nation, especially those that feature beaches or amusement parks, ought to fare very well this summer.
Top destinations, as determined through AAA travel bookings, include Orlando, Fla., and Myrtle Beach, S.C. Las Vegas is the No. 1 destination.
Health officials continue to urge everyone, including travelers, to continue to wear a protective mask when in public, to social distance and wash hands.