With the onset of the summer season, many families seek to spend their free time on the water partaking in several kinds of boating activities. U.S. Coast Guard officials, say it is pertinent that boat captains remember their safety procedures before setting sail.
Coast Guard Flotilla Commander Dan Hagan said he wants boaters to know how important it is that there is a life jacket for everyone on board.
“The most common mistake is not wearing a life jacket,” Hagan said. “Seventy percent of people the Coast Guard investigated regarding death on the water were not wearing a life jacket.”
The Coast Guard has helicopters, planes and boats ready to respond, so when people get lost they can respond in a timely fashion, Hagan said.
He added that there are several ways to help officials locate someone when in distress on the water, including filling out a float plan to let loved ones know where they will be boating and utilizing a boat’s radio in which the Coast Guard has designated channel 16 to aid boaters.
“Make certain that you let someone know who cares about you where you are going,” he said. “To take the search out of search and rescue makes our job much easier.”
According to a report by the U.S Coast Guard Office of Auxiliary and Boating Safety in 2019, the Coast Guard counted 4,168 recreational boating accidents that involved 613 deaths, 2,559 injuries, and $55 million in damage to property.
The report also demonstrates that alcohol use was the most deadly contributing factor of boat accidents in 2019, with a total of 113 deaths reported, while operator inattention caused the most boating accidents altogether, totaling 546 accidents.
Charter captain Kevin Dezern of local Georgia Saltwater Adventures lists his top rules for boat captains that coincide with the report’s findings.
“No alcohol consumption while you are operating a boat. That is always No. 1, and No. 2 is to pay attention to what other people are doing, not just what you are doing. That will limit the opportunity for accidents to happen,” he said.
Dezern said he hopes as families rush to the water this summer they remember to check all of the safety procedures and equipment.
“A lot of guys are so eager to get on the water that they forget about boater safety altogether, and then when something happens down the road, they do not have their life jackets or first aid kits,” Dezern said. “You just do not know when you are going to need that stuff, but that should be the first thing you are doing when pulling your boat out this summer.”
Hagan said the best advice to give to novice boaters would be to take a boating safety course taught by the Georgia Department of Natural Resources free of charge.
To participate in a boating safety course, visit www.gooutdoorsgeorgia.com.