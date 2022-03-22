Glynn County Police Department officers may be called to cover shifts for their counterparts in the city of Brunswick if an ongoing staffing shortage isn’t addressed.
According to emails from City Manager Regina McDuffie to city commissioners and personnel — provided to The News via an open records request — she met with the city and county chiefs of police, city and county attorneys and interim County Manager Mike Stewart to have a “preliminary discussion” about what it would take to “facilitate support for a ‘normal shift’ from the county ranks.”
“This type of support would be outside of the normal mutual aid, which allows county and city police to cross jurisdictions in an emergency situation,” the email, dated March 16, reads.
The discussion is for planning purposes only and “was in no way an indication of a ‘merger’ and/or ‘consolidation’ of the departments,” the correspondence continues.
Another email, dated two days later, further clarifies that the discussion was held “to properly plan in the event that our staffing losses continue.”
McDuffie declined to comment Monday beyond saying the discussion served only to inform internal planning.
“We’re looking at numerous options in making sure we have proper staffing,” McDuffie said Monday.
The discussion was prompted by a request from Brunswick Police Chief Kevin Jones for assistance in bolstering patrol shifts in the city limits, McDuffie’s March 16 email reads.
As reported by The News earlier this month, the department is 28 offers short of its budgeted complement of 72. Eighteen of those vacancies are in the patrol division.
Emails provided to The News between Jones and McDuffie regarding a proposed $4-per-hour raise for sworn officers go back to Jan. 12, but the Brunswick City Commission has yet to take action on the matter.
Jones, who has been on the force since 1995 and was named chief in 2015, told The News the current staffing shortage is the worst he’s seen.
“They’re running from call to call,” he said. “So we don’t have as much time to be as proactive as we would like. We’re more reactive right now just to keep up.”
He cited compensation as the primary reason for departures.
Glynn County recently approved a pay raise for newly hired sworn officers. The city department simply does not offer salaries competitive with the county police and sheriff’s office, he said.