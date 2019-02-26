The search of the Brunswick River continued Monday for a local woman whom officials believe jumped to her death Wednesday night from the Sidney Lanier Bridge.
Brunswick police responded around 10 p.m. Wednesday to a report of a vehicle that was "parked with no lights on" and "unoccupied" at the top of the Sidney Lanier Bridge. In their attempts to locate the owner of the vehicle, Brunswick police learned that she had recently "threatened suicide by jumping off the bridge," according to a police report.
The U.S. Coast Guard, the Glynn County Emergency Management Agency and the State Department of Natural Resources' law enforcement division have conducted daily searches for the woman's body since. Others taking part in the search include the county police and fire departments, the city police and fire departments, the Civil Air Patrol, Glynn County Search and Recovery, County GIS Department drone operators, and many volunteers.
The search was hampered over the weekend by poor weather and foggy conditions, said Jay Wiggins, Director of Glynn County EMA.
“We’re going to stick with it as long as we can,” Wiggins said Monday afternoon. “We’re going to do everything we can to get her back and bring closure to the families.”