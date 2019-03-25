The deadline is approaching for high school seniors in Glynn County to apply for scholarships awarded each year from the Golden Isles chapter of the Military Officers Association.
One student is selected from each of the three high schools in Glynn County, plus one ROTC scholarship will be awarded to a student living in the county. The scholarship money is sent directly to the college each recipients will attend after graduation from high school, said Mike Suthard, the local chapter president.
“We don’t give students cash,” he said. “That way it’s guaranteed to go toward education.”
The organization raises funds throughout the year for the scholarship fund, including an annual raffle in November, as well as soliciting local businesses for donations throughout the year.
The selection process can be challenging for those making the decision on the student from each school to be awarded a scholarship. It’s been a little easier choosing the winner from some schools than others, he said.
“Historically, we haven’t had a lot of people at Brunswick High School apply for our scholarships,” he said.
Students applying for one of the military association’s scholarships don’t have to have a family member in the military or aspirations to serve once they graduate college. But family military service, even if it’s a grandfather or great uncle who served decades ago, is desirable. Luckily, Suthard said most people can trace at least one relative’s military service.
“We prefer to award scholarships to kids with ties to the military,” he said.
Suthard said grades are a consideration but are not the only criteria considered during the selection process.
“It’s not all grades,” he said. “It’s what they do in the community and after-school activities. It’s difficult to rank them.”
Interviews with the applicants will begin in mid-April, so there is still plenty of time for students to apply for the scholarships through their guidance counselor’s office.
“It’s a gratifying process for me,” Suthard said. “They’re smart kids. They’re talented. They shake your hand and look you in the eye. We’re looking for well-rounded kids.”