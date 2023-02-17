Katie Skeen heard two sets of voices.
The loud ones were in her head. The others were those of two officers calmly trying to persuade her to get out of an intersection where a motorist in an SUV had repeatedly blown his horn. The horn apparently did not drown out those internal voices audible only to a mentally ill woman, the role Skeen was playing in a crisis intervention training session.
It was no intersection. It was the parking lot behind the Carl Alexander Public Safety Building where officers were in their fourth day of training. The program lasts 40 hours during which officers, who had started with classroom instruction, went through some practical exercises Thursday.
Interim County Police Chief O’Neal Jackson III said the scenario in the road could have gone several ways. At one time, the procedure was for officers to instruct the person blocking traffic to get out of the road. If that failed on a couple of tries, he said, officers likely would have resorted to force, perhaps used a Taser, if the mentally ill person resisted.
“There are different options for dealing with this,’’ O’Neal said. “Hopefully, they’ll use one that hasn’t been used in a long time.”
And they did.
As Robert Cox, an instructor with the Public Safety Training Center in Forsyth, looked on Glynn County Police Officer Ivan Sanchez and Caleb Mobley of the state Department of Community Supervision calmed things down.
“They’re talking really loud,’’ Glynn County Police Officer Katie Skeen said of her internal voices.
When they asked her to step out of the road, Skeen replied, “I like it right here.”
She played her part well, scraping loose gravel with a foot and refusing to make eye contact.
She said many of the usual things that officers hear in such situations, including that she didn’t want to take her medication.
“It makes me feel all tingly, and I don’t sleep for days,’’ she said.
Ultimately, they talked her out of the road so traffic could move and got in touch with her father, whose number they found on Skeen’s phone that she gave to them willingly.
In a debriefing, Cox said they had handled it well. They had gotten her out of the road, gotten her calmed down and got in touch with someone who knew her while carrying out another public safety mission, getting traffic moving again.
Medication is a recurring theme in such crises, said Chuck Simmons, another training officer from the center in Forsyth.
He said people go off medications for a number of reasons; They can’t afford it, they mistakenly believe they’re well or they don’t like the side effects.
“It makes them feel like zombies. There’s sometimes weigh gain,’’ and medications sometimes interfere with the ability to have sex and enjoy other pleasures of life. The mentally ill person reasons, “I’ll hear the voice as long as I can do the other.”
Officers have the right to protect themselves, but the training teaches them to slow things down, to try to determine if they’re dealing with a mentally ill person and to get them professional help.
“If you can catch it early,’’ Simmons said, “you can prevent injuries and death.”
That was a possibility in the scenario in which he was in the role of a mentally ill person living with his brother, portrayed by Glynn County Police Lt. Brandon Gregory.
When county police recruiter Julie Rower and Sarah McCarthy of the Department of Community Services arrived on the chaotic scene, Gregory asked what took them so long, was the delay so his brother “could break more of my stuff?”
Simmons was indignant and refusing to take his medication, which “makes me feel like a zombie.”
“You can’t make me take it. I don’t care what he said,’’ Simmons said of his brother. “He’s trying to poison me.”
He went back into the center kitchen and emerged again, walking through broken glass with the sharp half of an amber bottle in his hand. The officers asked him to back up and he did, and ultimately placed the broken bottle on a window sill.
“What does your doctor say?” McCarthy asked, to which Simmons said his doctor “is as big a nut” as his brother.
When they told him there were other medications and he could consult other doctors, Simmons calmed down.
Looking on, Jackson noted, “Obviously this could have gone a number of ways.” One of the officers made a slight move toward her weapon when Simmons came out holding the bottle high.
“He has the ability to stab the officer,’’ Jackson said.
An officer would be justified in using deadly force to protect him or herself, but, Jackson said, “That’s not the intention.”
The better outcome is to get a mentally ill person assistance without anyone getting hurt.
This week was the first session of critical incident training, and Jackson said three or four additional weeks are scheduled.
“My goal is to have the whole department trained,’’ and he believes that is possible.
A former department in which he worked had 1,700 officers and all were trained in crisis intervention.
“Mental illness is not a crime. We just need to get them the help they need,’’ he said.