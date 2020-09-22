Office Depot to close in November

The Office Depot store in Brunswick is closing in November as part of a corporate decision to close 90 stores nationwide by the end of 2021.
A manager at the Brunswick store said Monday he was not authorized to talk to the media. The phone number he provided did not give a way to talk to a company official. Other attempts also proved unsuccessful.
In all, more than 13,000 Office Depot employees will lost their jobs by the end of next year, according to news reports.
Travis Stegall, the Brunswick Economic Development Authority director, said the store’s demise is likely due to competition, with a Staples store across the street, and the COVID-19 pandemic.
“This is something we don’t want to see in our community,” he said of the closure. “COVID-19 strikes again.”
Stegall said the store opened in 2008 and employed 16 workers.
Office Depot said it will close or consolidate its distribution facilities and retail stores by the end of 2023 as part of an effort to “realign its operational focus.”
The company is still in the process of evaluating which facilities and retail stores will close and how many locations will be shuttered.
Timing of the closures was also being decided by Office Depot, according to the SEC filing.