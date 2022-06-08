The Mainland Planning Commission may have set a record for its shortest meeting Tuesday.
The two items on the agenda were discussed with no public comment for or against the requests and the meeting was adjourned 15 minutes after it started.
Board members unanimously voted to approve a request to rezone 20 Trade Street from general commercial to office commercial. The intent is to reduce the types of commercial uses allowed on the property.
The change in zoning was also requested for banking purposes, the applicant said.
The other agenda item was for a site plan approval for a one-acre site at 4202 Norwich Street Extension. The applicant plans to build a 9,504-square-foot office building with four separate offices.
The applicant asked for approval of a waiver for an inter parcel connectivity requirement, which requires parking lots that connect with adjacent businesses. The requirement is intended to enable motorists to go to connecting businesses without getting back onto the road.
Board members were told the requirement is more commonly seen near Interstate 95 and many businesses located near the proposed office building already have the waiver.
Board members unanimously approved the request without requiring the inter parcel connectivity requirement.