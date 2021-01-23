The odor that has generated complaints in certain areas of Brunswick remains an ongoing mystery.
While some suspect it may be coming from the salvage of the Golden Ray, officials with the unified incident command responsible for coordinating the salvage operation say the stench isn’t coming from them.
The issue was raised during a presentation Friday by the unified command to update the Brunswick City Commission about the project and what they know about the odor that has permeated parts of Brunswick recently.
John Maddox, emergency response manager for the state’s Environmental Protection Division and site coordinator for the salvage, said the search is ongoing to determine the source of the odor.
“We’re pretty comfortable saying what’s going on in Brunswick is not related to the Golden Ray,” Maddox said. “All these complaints are being tracked by the EPD.”
A portion of the salvaged ship is on barges on the East River, but Maddox said an in-person visit to the site showed the odor is not coming from there.
“Unfortunately, we don’t have good answers,” he said. “Everyone’s getting bombarded with complaints.”
The meeting began with an update on the steps taken since the cargo ship capsized Sept. 30, 2019 while leaving the Port of Brunswick loaded with more than 4,200 cars.
The daunting task of removing the ship has taken 503 days, so far, with more work ahead. The ship is being dismantled in eight sections with a chain with links weighing 80 pounds each. It took more than three weeks to complete the first cut in what was a learning experience.
Lt. Cmdr. Dan Donovan, the Coast Guard liaison officer on site, said the next cut will go through a portion of the engine room, cutting through a transverse line that runs the length of the ship. It’s uncertain if the line contains fuel or if it was drained when oil was pumped from the ship as part of the early response to the wreck. Crews will be ready to deal with any fuel that leaks during the next cut.
“Yes, we’re going through a dangerous portion of the ship,” Donovan said. “If we’re going to see a dirty cut, it will be this one.”
More than 1,500 workers have participated on and off in the salvage operation, logging in more than 1.5 million hours, Maddox said.