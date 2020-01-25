Ocearch crew sets off on winter expedition

The skies opened up with rain as the kickoff celebration began Friday afternoon for Ocearch’s first expedition of 2020, but there are hopes it was, like for weddings, a sign of good luck to come. The team of scientists and fishermen will take the next several weeks off the coasts of Georgia, Florida and South Carolina to find and develop better understanding of white sharks that make this area home at this time of year.
“We kicked off officially (Thursday) with doing ship tours and whatnot, engaging with the community, so technically (Thursday) was the beginning of the expedition,” Ocearch spokesman John Kanaly said aboard the ship at Mary Ross Waterfront Park. “We may be fishing (Saturday), we may not, depending on the weather. And then we wrap up in Savannah on the 14th. That’s the game plan. We’ll go as far north as Hilton Head, S.C., and so (travel) between here and Hilton Head.”
Deckhand D.J. Lettieri said the idea is, today, go about 30 miles offshore for three or four days and figure out their next move from that point. He said if the area turns out to be productive, they may stick around.
“No reason to leave — don’t leave fish to find fish,” Lettieri said.
Meanwhile at the kickoff event, two massive grills put the fire two a kind of surf and turf arrangement. Chef Eric Gephart, director of culinary inspiration for Kamada Joe Ceramic Grills, said the company donated the $4,000 model situated on the M/V Ocearch’s deck, which at that time held two massive salmon. On the dock, staff worked a similar model that by sight and smell alone was employed in the grilling of some quality beef.
Gephart said they were there for culinary and mental support.
“We travel around the world throwing extravagant grill parties for people doing remarkable things,” Gephart said. “We love their story, what they’re doing for Ocearch.”
Kanaly said the expedition — called Expedition NAFSA because of the exploration of the Northwest Atlantic Shared Foraging Area — is Ocearch’s fourth in this area in the past seven years.
“We’ve been coming here at about this time once a year for the last three years, and we had another one in 2013, off the coast of Jacksonville,” Kanaly said. “Because, this is when tracking indicates this is where a majority of the white sharks are.”
He said they’ll do two more expeditions throughout the year — one will be around Cape Cod and the other will be off Nova Scotia, when sharks aggregate around those areas.