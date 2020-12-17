Oceana says more than 1,800 different kinds of marine animals in U.S. waters have been affected by plastic pollution and have either choked or been entangled by plastics.
The recently released report used available data on incidents of marine mammals and sea turtles swallowing or becoming entangled in plastic. Oceana, the largest international advocacy organization dedicated solely to ocean conservation, compiled the data by surveying dozens of government agencies, organizations and institutions that collect data on the impact of plastic on marine animals.
The report calls for policies that reduce production and use of single-use plastic.
Oceana found evidence of nearly 1,800 animals from 40 different species swallowing or becoming entangled in plastic since 2009.
Of those, around 88 percent were species listed as endangered or threatened with extinction under the Endangered Species Act, according to the report. It’s also understood that the animals reflected in the report are far fewer than the true number of sea turtles and marine mammals that consume or become entangled in plastic in U.S. waters.
Scientists estimate that 15 million metric tons of plastic floods into the ocean every year, which equates to about two garbage trucks’ worth of plastic entering the ocean every minute.
In Georgia, there are many reasons to protect coastal waters and prevent this kind of pollution, said Paulita Bennett-Martin, Oceana field representative for Georgia campaigns.
“Georgia’s offshore waters have so much to protect from plastic pollution. From sea turtles, to marine mammals and the fish we eat can be impacted by plastics in the oceans,” Bennett-Martin said. “Even our coastal community streets don’t deserve to be covered in plastic pollution. With production expected to quadruple in the coming decades, what we see now will pale in comparison to what our waterways and neighborhood streets will look like in the future.”
The recent report is unique because previously such data was not compiled in one place, said Dr. Kimberly Warner, report author and senior scientist at Oceana.
“While there may never be a complete account of the fate of all marine animals impacted by plastic, this report paints a grim picture,” Warner said. “The world is hooked on plastic because the industry continues to find increasingly more ways to force this persistent pollutant into our everyday routines — and it’s choking, strangling and drowning marine life.”
The report found that plastics affect animals at all life stages. Plastic consumption was the most prevalent problem in the animal cases reviewed, comprising 90 percent of the total, though entanglement also affected a significant number of marine mammals and sea turtles.
“This report shows a wide range of single-use plastic jeopardizing marine animals, and it’s not just the items that first come to mind like bags, balloons and bottle caps,” Warner said. “These animals are consuming or being entangled in everything from zip ties and dental flossers to those mesh onion bags you see at the grocery store. We can only expect these cases to increase as the industry continues to push single-use plastic into consumers’ hands.”
Bags, balloons, recreational fishing line, plastic sheeting and food wrappers were the most common types of identifiable plastics consumed by animals in the report. Plastic packing straps, bags, balloons with strings and sheeting were the most common items entangling animals.
Additional items involving entanglement or ingestion included bottle caps, water bottles, straws, plastic chairs, plastic forks, toothbrushes, children’s toys, buckets, bubble wrap, sponges, swim goggles, plastic holiday grass, sandwich bags and polystyrene cups.
“This report is merely a snapshot of what’s happening to the animals inhabiting plastic-polluted waters around the United States. Imagine how great the numbers would be if they included the animals not observed or documented by humans,” said Christy Leavitt, plastics campaign director at Oceana. “Plastic production is expected to quadruple in the coming decades, and if nothing changes, the amount of plastic flowing into the ocean is projected to triple by 2040. The only way to turn off the tap and protect our oceans is for companies to stop producing unnecessary single-use plastic — and that will require national, state and local governments to pass policies ensuring they do.”
Marine animals swallow plastic when they mistake it for food or inadvertently swallow it while feeding or swimming. Once swallowed, it can obstruct their digestion or lacerate their intestines, interfering with their ability to feed and gain nourishment. These problems can lead to starvation and death.
When animals become entangled in plastics, they can drown, choke to death or suffer physical trauma, such as amputation and infection. Entanglement can also lead to malnutrition when it prevents the animals from feeding properly.
For Oceana’s full report, visit USA.Oceana.org/ChokingOnPlastic.