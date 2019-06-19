ST. MARYS — Georgia’s coast only stretches 100 miles, but it has a significant impact on the state’s economy.
More than 23,000 jobs generate an estimated $1.3 billion to the regional and state economies each year. And it could all be at risk if five companies are given permits to search for oil off the Georgia coast, said Erin Handy, a field campaigns manager for the Southeast region for Oceana.
Handy explained how seismic airgun blasting could negatively impact marine life along the coast at Tuesday’s Camden Roundtable meeting in St. Marys.
Seismic airgun blasting would allow each company to conduct separate searches for oil deposits using a pulse of sound 250 decibels every 10 seconds nonstop for prolonged periods over years, Handy said.
What makes the testing even more concerning is multiple tests will be conducted in the same areas because the companies are not required to share the results from their surveys.
“The information is completely proprietary,” Handy said.
Recent studies have shown seismic blasting is harmful to the entire food chain, from plankton to right whales, she said. Each blast can be heard by aquatic life as far as 2,500 miles away.
“They have no way to escape the noise,” she said. “It’s extremely dangerous to marine life.”
An environmental assessment determined as many as 138,000 whales and dolphins could be harmed or killed because of the testing.
And another 13.5 million animals could have their normal migration, breeding and birth habits affected by the testing, which could take several years to complete.
“Our position is no seismic blasting,” Handy said.
She praised St. Marys for being the first city in Coastal Georgia to pass a resolution opposing offshore drilling. Handy said there are new proposals to roll back regulations created after the Deepwater Horizon spill nine years ago in the Gulf of Mexico.
Some oil lobbyists are now claiming Florida was never impacted by the spill even though there are photos showing a large section of Pensacola beaches covered in oil, Handy said.
The concern is allowing the oil companies to establish a foothold in the region. Handy encouraged people in the audience to contact their elected federal officials, the Department of Interior and the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management to voice their concerns about seismic testing and offshore oil drilling.
“If you let them into your community, they’re probably never going away,” she said. ”With your help, we hope to have another victory.”