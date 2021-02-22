The Foar From Home ocean row team thought they would be paddling up to Morningstar Marina around noon Saturday. But when navigating the ocean in a sleek row boat, your itinerary isn’t always within your control.
Blustery winds, strong currents and cold temperatures had the crew arriving at its destination six hours later than expected on its trip to St. Simons Island from Fernandina Beach.
“The cold, the wind, the current — we hit pretty much every aspect of Mother Nature,” said Cameron Hansen, one of the four rowers on the crew.
Their cause, though, made the trip worth it. The team — comprised of Hansen, Billy Cimino, Paul Lore and Alan “Hupp” Huppmann — are all veterans planning to compete in the next Atlantic Challenge, a premier ocean rowing event that begins in December and features teams rowing across the Atlantic from the Canary Islands just off the coast of Africa to Antigua in the Caribbean.
“We’re going to take the same route Columbus took, so we’re going to get there,” Huppmann said. “Sixty days to four months is really the window. If we didn’t row at all, we’d probably still get close. To do it in 50 days is really kind of the feat. The record is 28 days. I don’t think we’re threatening that.”
They are not just rowing for the sake of competing. They are also trying to raise awareness of veteran suicides.
“Each one of us represents a different branch,” Hanson said. “We thought ‘What’s near and dear to us,’ and we said ‘PTSD and veteran suicide.’ Twenty-two veterans a day on average are committing suicide and that’s 22 too many. Our voyage is to make everyone aware. When we come to places like this and they see the boat, they come over and that gives us the opportunity to show off the boat but more importantly, tell them what we’re about.”
That exact scenario played out at Morningstar just as the sun was starting to dip below the horizon. As they secured their Rannock R45 Elite ocean rowing boat, three people came up to inquire about the boat. That led to a conversation about the group’s plans and why they are preparing to cross the Atlantic in a row boat. It ended with a pledge of financial support from the curious bystanders.
“To us, it’s really the whole point of the campaign — to bring resources to a problem that is plaguing the nation,” Huppmann said. “We know we didn’t have the answer, but it was something so important to us.”
The team will be working in two-hour shifts during the race with two people rowing and two people resting. They will swap out every two hours, and there are small cabins on the boat where they can get some rest.
They are getting ready for the grueling challenge with a combination of physical fitness training, dietary training, yoga and mental training.
“We have a woman who trains PGA Tour golfers on mental acuity in your sport and how to push through,” Huppmann said. “It’s mental training, which is a big part of this. When you get out there, you get in that sleep deprivation cycle of two on and two off, you really have to dig deep to keep pushing.”
In the next couple of months, they will be working with a group that has competed before so they can get prepared for the open ocean experience.
“Hopefully, it will be warmer,” Huppmann said.
For more information about Foar From Home or to donate to their efforts, visit their website at www.foarfromhome.com.