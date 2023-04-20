Oaks on the River, a boutique resort on the Darien waterfront, will host an Earth Day event on Friday featuring 30 experts in the realm of sustainability, energy and the environment.
The summit is scheduled to happen on the opening day of Darien’s signature annual festival, the Blessing of the Fleet, but before the big event officially starts. It will start at 10 a.m. in the hotel’s conference room at 205 King George Drive and will be live streamed online. Entry will cost $20 and students attend free. For more information or register, visit coastalearthdayeventwithpsccom.splashthat.com.
Coastal Georgia and its 100 miles of oceanfront land is becoming increasingly important in Georgia, Public Service Commissioner Tim Echols said in a statement, adding that Hyundai’s commitment to build an electric vehicle and battery factory in Bryan County is the largest economic development project in Georgia’s history and will be felt throughout the coastal region.
“The leaders I am bringing to Darien are experts in their field and will share their passion and expertise,” Echols’ statement reads. “Folks who join us in person or on our continuous live stream on Friday will walk away with a handle on sustainability in Georgia.”
Among the attendees are Sustainability and Energy Strategist Ira Pearl, Wilson Mallard of Georgia Power and Ryan Sanders of Beltline Energy, as well as elected officeholders and officials with the state Department of Natural Resources, University of Georgia, Clark Atlanta, Escalent, Georgia Power, Southern Gas, the Darien-McIntosh County Chamber of Commerce and Development Authority. Topics will include solar power, recycling, renewable natural gas, coastal management and carbon-free nuclear energy.
At the end of the summit, a panel of judges will select winners of sustainability awards in several categories.
On Saturday at 9 a.m., Echols will lead an electric vehicle parade from Darien to Mary Ross Waterfront Park in Brunswick to take part in CoastFest, which is also on Saturday.
“As head of the EV Braintrust for Georgia, it is important for us to get out and let people see the cars and talk to a real daily driver,” Echols said in a statement. “Gov. Kemp has pledged to make Georgia the electric mobility capital of America, and we have a lot of catching up to do if we are going to pass California.”