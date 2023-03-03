As part of a power line maintenance project, Georgia Power and the city of Brunswick will be replacing oak trees in the median of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard with smaller varieties.
“They’re doing some cutting now,” said Rick Charnock, assistant city Public Works director. “We’re going to plant new trees, but we probably won’t be able to until fall because it’s too hot right now.”
Many of the oak trees in the median from L Street to Gloucester Street are too close to the power lines and pose a safety risk, Charnock said.
“Anytime (trees) infringe within 50 feet, it creates a chance where electricity can arch off the power lines,” Charnock said.
Considering the amount of trimming needed to provide enough space would likely kill the trees, the city gave permission to Georgia Power to cut them down, he said.
It’s not final, but he said fringe trees would probably work well in the MLK median.
“It’s all still in the planning stages right now. That’s just what we’re looking at,” Charnock said.
Any plans for tree species and placement in the median will go through the Brunswick Tree Board this month or next, Charnock said.
The board’s next meeting is on March 14.